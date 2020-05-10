Squatter, the review of the thriller / horror Netflix

Upon returning from a holiday, Paul and his wife Chloé are found unable to return to their country house. The couple who took care of them during their absence has in fact managed, through deceptive documents, to obtain a property right and a legal proceeding is expected which will continue for a few months. Husband, wife and young son are thus forced to live momentarily in their camper but day after day the psychological situation of man becomes increasingly unstable and the law only delays the various procedures that allow him to return to the right home.

In the meantime, the visits with some caravan neighbors, one of whom Chloé's ex-boyfriend, are likely to lead the protagonist on a bad road and he ends up convinced that only through strong manners can he get his hands on the contested villa.

I am the law

In several passages one discerns a discreet psychological dig in the tormented personality of the protagonist and his descent into hell is cloaked in noir shades, but at the end of the day, the film does not raise that little bit of good disseminated during the hour and a half of viewing, getting lost in fundamental errors that undermine the credibility of the assumption. Squatter starts out as a sort of disturbing introspective thriller and, despite some forcing and improbability, it manages to delineate with a certain lucidity the disintegration of the conjugal tissue and the fall of a man with no more certainties.

But just when it seems to have built the right picture, the operation disconnects from conceptual developments to trigger a tour de force of pure violence that looks at the archetypes of home invasion, with brutal sequences that characterize the final half hour. If from a tension point of view the escalation of pure fury is also effective, at the same time it deflagrates excessively as previously seen, removing credibility from the story.

The Dark Side

Squatter is inspired by a story that really happened, fictionalized for its landing in film form, and the theme of occupied houses is also always relevant in our country. With the law standing idle without protecting the owner's interests and rights, Paul's character turns to the dark side except regret it when it is too late and has already put the lives of loved ones at risk.

Secondary elements such as the pressing jealousy and the seduction of lust guide the complicated cathartic path of an uncomfortable figure, obsessed with the plague of slavery (Paul is a black teacher) and the desire to offer the best to his wife and son, ending up taking a risk to lose everything.

The director and screenwriter Olivier Abbou does not find the right cohesion between the two souls, which intersect with too much impetuosity, devoid of that harmony which even in a genre title is necessary to justify the evolution of the facts. Here a 360 ° look is missing, so much so that at the end of the credits the impression is that of having witnessed two distinct medium-length films glued to the best.