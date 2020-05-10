Sunday, May 10, 2020
EntertainmentMovies
Updated:

Squatter, the review of the thriller / horror Netflix

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Motorola RAZR, surprise: two folding smartphones for the price of one in the USA

Do you remember Motorola RAZR, the folding smartphone that has made a lot of talk about itself because of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

6ix9ine returns with a song after prison: record views, ‘YouTube is crashed’

6ix9ine, a well-known American rapper, is back with a song after being released from New York federal prison. The...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

OnePlus Z, Android 5G smartphone but at the price of a few years ago?

Smartphone prices, at least for the medium / high range, are rising. We have already talked about it extensively...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Copy an object from reality and paste it on your computer: the incredible video

In the last few days, a particularly interesting video has been making the rounds of social networks, in which...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei P Smart 2020 official, with Google Mobile Services on board!

Huawei surprisingly presented the new P Smart 2020, which is currently only available in Europe in Germany but is...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: the first photos of the futuristic smartband leaked

After the information of a few weeks ago, which described the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 during...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

"The virus needs to be obeyed" – Dr. Tony Holohan

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, told RTE this morning that he and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Squatter review, the Netflix thriller / horror review

Upon returning from a holiday, Paul and his wife Chloé are found unable to return to their country house. The couple who took care of them during their absence has in fact managed, through deceptive documents, to obtain a property right and a legal proceeding is expected which will continue for a few months. Husband, wife and young son are thus forced to live momentarily in their camper but day after day the psychological situation of man becomes increasingly unstable and the law only delays the various procedures that allow him to return to the right home.
In the meantime, the visits with some caravan neighbors, one of whom Chloé's ex-boyfriend, are likely to lead the protagonist on a bad road and he ends up convinced that only through strong manners can he get his hands on the contested villa.

I am the law

In several passages one discerns a discreet psychological dig in the tormented personality of the protagonist and his descent into hell is cloaked in noir shades, but at the end of the day, the film does not raise that little bit of good disseminated during the hour and a half of viewing, getting lost in fundamental errors that undermine the credibility of the assumption. Squatter starts out as a sort of disturbing introspective thriller and, despite some forcing and improbability, it manages to delineate with a certain lucidity the disintegration of the conjugal tissue and the fall of a man with no more certainties.
But just when it seems to have built the right picture, the operation disconnects from conceptual developments to trigger a tour de force of pure violence that looks at the archetypes of home invasion, with brutal sequences that characterize the final half hour. If from a tension point of view the escalation of pure fury is also effective, at the same time it deflagrates excessively as previously seen, removing credibility from the story.

The Dark Side

Squatter is inspired by a story that really happened, fictionalized for its landing in film form, and the theme of occupied houses is also always relevant in our country. With the law standing idle without protecting the owner's interests and rights, Paul's character turns to the dark side except regret it when it is too late and has already put the lives of loved ones at risk.
Secondary elements such as the pressing jealousy and the seduction of lust guide the complicated cathartic path of an uncomfortable figure, obsessed with the plague of slavery (Paul is a black teacher) and the desire to offer the best to his wife and son, ending up taking a risk to lose everything.
The director and screenwriter Olivier Abbou does not find the right cohesion between the two souls, which intersect with too much impetuosity, devoid of that harmony which even in a genre title is necessary to justify the evolution of the facts. Here a 360 ° look is missing, so much so that at the end of the credits the impression is that of having witnessed two distinct medium-length films glued to the best.

Squatter
At times potentialities emerge which unfortunately remain unexpressed, or at least not accomplished organically, but as a whole Squatter ends up empty firing their cartridges. Between psychological thriller and home invasion, this Franco-Belgian production lacks presumption and often yields to an unnecessary gratuity, starting with the brutal physical and psychological violence that characterizes the final showdown, little in line with what was previously seen. The analysis of a breakdown familiar fabric and the modern theme of illegally occupied houses coexist forcefully in a story that hides non-trivial ideas inside but prefers to put them in the background compared to a pseudo-horror aesthetic, which in this little occasion suits the primeval heart of the story.

More Articles Like This

The best original Disney Channel movies to watch on Disney +

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
If you have not yet got to sift through the Disney + catalog thoroughly, by now you are probably wondering what to watch on...
Read more

Mrs. Serial Killer, the review of the Netflix thriller

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
The beautiful Sona is in a video call with her husband Mrityunjoy and right from the computer screen announces that she is pregnant. The...
Read more

Deadpool vs Aquaman, the imaginary challenge: who would be the winner?

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
They never turn their backs on a good challenge. A couple of years ago Epic Rap Battle went crazy online, who pitted historical or...
Read more

5 news in May on Amazon Prime Video, from The fantastic story to Goksung

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
Disturbing demonic tales of oriental origin, psychological thriller theses, funny comic-based actions, great 80s fantasy cinema classics and surprising cartoon adaptations loved by children....
Read more

Sonos app to control music from your phone is updated

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
If you are a music lover, you may have brand-name wireless audio equipment Sonos and the compatible application that makes it easy to control...
Read more

Hunger Games and Jennifer Lawrence: a love story, hate and probability

Entertainment Brian Adam - 0
For a while, Jennifer Lawrence was the most requested actress and beloved of Hollywood. Not a real one enfant prodige, given the start of...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

MSI presents the new MEG Z490 UNIFY motherboards: the technical specifications

MSI presented the MEG Z490 UNIFY motherboard series, including the MEG Z490 UNIFY and the MEG Z490I UNIFY version....
Read more
Techology

Newspapers and magazines on Telegram: the Prosecutor's Office closes 163 channels

Brian Adam - 0
The Bari Public Prosecutor's counter-offensive against Telegram channels that illegally publish magazines and newspapers continues. The Italy Publishers Federation has announced that in the...
Read more
Entertainment

Squatter, the review of the thriller / horror Netflix

Brian Adam - 0
Upon returning from a holiday, Paul and his wife Chloé are found unable to return to their country house. The couple who took care...
Read more
Smart World

Easily create a website with the best WordPress alternatives

Brian Adam - 0
WordPress is possibly the best-known content manager, and it allows us to create our website or our blog, maintain and personalize it, both for...
Read more
Techology

Success in making natural polymer from fruit waste

Brian Adam - 0
Singapore: Hardshell ketone is found on sea oysters, crabs and other animals which is very useful for humans. But now Singaporean scientists have come...
Read more
Latest news

The exoplanet WASP-79b in which it rains iron could have yellow skies

Brian Adam - 0
The skies of the gas exoplanet WASP-79b show off a yellowish hue, according to a recent study. The world is approximately 780 light years...
Read more
Latest news

California waves have become luminescent blue

Brian Adam - 0
The coasts between Baja California and Los Angeles are experiencing a significant algae bloom known as the "red tide". These blooms are caused by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY