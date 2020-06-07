Spusu, the new operator is about to arrive in Italy: a number leaks out

A new virtual telephone operator is preparing to launch offers on our market. We refer to Spusu, which should activate its services in Italy in the short term.

In particular, according to what reported by MondoMobileWeb, the arrival in Italy of this telephone operator would be imminent. We don’t know the exact timing, but everything suggests that we will know more over the next few months (there are those who also talk about the next few weeks). We remind you that there are rumors of the arrival of Spusu in our country since the end of 2019. In any case, 2020 could be the right year to discover the operator’s offers.

In fact, despite some “postponements” related to the current situation relating to COVID-19, Spusu is preparing to arrive in our country. This seems to be confirmed by the rumors leaked in the last few days, which they describe a triple cut SIM, therefore usable in miniSIM, microSIM and nanoSIM formats. Put simply, it seems that the SIM can be used a bit with all the devices on the market.

The source also leaked the alleged Customer Service number. By calling the latter, which obviously is not yet active, you can already hear a guiding voice that will probably be the one that will be used when the virtual telephone operator officially arrives in Italy. In short, there doesn’t seem to be much missing: we’ll see.