Spusu in Italy on June 15: can unused Giga be ‘recovered’?

After the rumours of a few days ago, the official arrived: a new virtual telephone operator is about to arrive in Italy. We refer to Spusu, a reality that has been particularly talked about in recent months.

In fact, everything started in October 2019, when the announcement of the landing in our country arrived, with the aim of focusing on transparent tariffs. After several months, official confirmation finally arrived regarding the date of the arrival of the virtual operator (Full MVNO that “relies” on the WindTre network) in Italy: the day to be marked on the calendar is June 15, 2020, or next Monday (source: press note obtained from MVNO News).

In short, there is not much to find out what offers Spusu will do to try to convince Italian users, but surely it will be interesting to take a look at what the proposal will be, as happened in the past also for the other virtual operators who arrived in our country, which often they launched “aggressive” initial offers. Think about that in Austria Spusu allows users to “recover” unused Giga to use them the following month. If this possibility also remains in Italy, it could certainly give rise to an intriguing scenario.

By the way, Spusu has already published its official application on the Play Store and various social pages, from Facebook to Instagram. There is also the official website. According to a “teaser” photo published on these profiles (you can see it at the bottom of the news), it seems that the introductory offers could be three. Will the proposals be really interesting? We will see: June 15, 2020, is not that far.