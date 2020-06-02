Spotted a very rare and spectacular specimen of white grizzly bear

In the Rocky Mountains of Canada, an unusual white grizzly puppy and his brown brother are rarely spotted, this spring between the Banff and Yoho national parks in Canada, however, the two decided to take a little vacation. The couple is thought to be around 3.5 years old and this will be their second year away from their mother.

Locals decided to call the bear “Nakoda“, which means” friend “or” ally “in the local native language of the three Aboriginal tribes in the area. According to experts, the grizzly bear is not albino, but rather has a recessive gene that made its fur turn white. In addition, the cub has no relation to the polar bears of the Arctic or Kermode bear, a rare subspecies of the light-haired American black bear that lives in these areas.

Bear species, in fact, can present a wide variation in the colour of the fur which can vary during the life of an individual. There are also regional variations driven by genetics. For example, in several regions, black bears are known to have dark, blond, cinnamon or even bluish-grey furs.

As for Nakoda “it is certainly the only one I know of that has been seen in Rocky Mountain National Park, but across the range of grizzly bears, these are known to vary in colour from very dark to almost black. “, wildlife ecologist Seth Cherry tells Global News. Officials are concerned that Nakoda’s unique appearance may make it a target for hunters or photographers. For this, the officials themselves keep the exact position of the spectacular creature vague.