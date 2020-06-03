Tech NewsApps
Spotify raises the ante and gives away three months of Premium subscription

By Brian Adam
The coronavirus crisis has brought confinement to everyone and, with it, the proliferation of online applications that have triggered their use in just a month. So it is normal that some companies want to take advantage to try to convince users to use their services with an eye towards having the best position the day after the crisis.

AND Spotify isn’t that you have too much trouble capturing customers because their number already exceeds 100 million worldwide so, on paper, you should not have too many urgencies to launch initiatives of this type. But the fact is that you can already access this offer that puts millions of songs in the palm of your hand.

Only for new subscribers

The thing is that Spotify gives you three months of free service right now, so if you subscribe today you will not have to pay one euros until August 20That is, virtually throughout the summer. With it we will have access to everything the service allows to search for music, playlists, albums, podcasts and, of course, no advertising.

Spotify plans.

Yes, This offer has fine print because it rules out everyone who was once a premium subscriber, who can no longer re-engage in the service except paying from the first day. No gifts. In this way, only those who do not have an account, or are users of the free service with advertisements, will be eligible.

It is important to say that these 90 free days we can also use them in the Family plan, which allows a total of six accounts for people who live under the same roof, in the same house. That they will not pay the 14.99 until the end of August (if they hire it today). In the latter case, remember that the platform carries out verifications to verify that, indeed, all the members of that Family plan live together at the same address.

With this move, the Swedes go one step further in their attempt to further separate themselves from their closest competitors. Apple, which has not yet reached 100 million subscribers and which has its main base in the users who use its devices, but also Tidal, Amazon, Deezer, etc. Of course, if there is a better time to take advantage of it is now that, with the quarantine and the de-escalation measures that are going to be taken, andListening to live music is going to be very difficult. At least for a while.

