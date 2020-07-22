Tech NewsAppsEntertainment
Spotify opens to videos: the first podcasts to watch arrive

By Brian Adam
Spotify opens to videos: the first podcasts to watch arrive

Despite the recent subscription boom, Spotify has decided not to sleep on its laurels and launch a feature that it could revolutionize the way we use the platform.

In fact, according to what reported by iDownloadBlog, Spotify wants to expand its “horizons” and start betting on video podcasts too, content that is becoming increasingly popular globally. Just to mention our country, you will surely have noticed that videos such as those of “wild moss”, the podcast of Fedez and Luis Sal, have recently been depopulating on YouTube.

In short, Spotify’s move seems to be going in this direction, trying to “counter” the YouTube competition, which hosts content like the podcast of Logan Paul and that of Joe Rogan. Not surprisingly, since May 19, 2020, the latter podcast has become Spotify exclusive. In short, an interesting move made by the well-known music streaming platform, which is increasingly focusing on content that goes beyond the songs and albums of the artists.

In any case, the functionality will initially be available only for specific podcasts selected by Spotify. In particular, the podcasts involved are those below.

  • Book of Basketball 2.0;
  • The Misfits Podcast;
  • Fantasy Footballers – Fantasy Football Podcast;
  • The Morning Toast;
  • Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay;
  • H3 Podcast;
  • Rooster Teeth Podcast.

Well, for the moment we are only talking about foreign podcasts, but in the future, Spotify could extend this possibility to everyone. We’ll see.

