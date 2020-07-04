Spotify officially launches its new Premium Duo subscription in Spain

For some years now, Spotify launched one of the most important subscription plans the services have seen streaming in years, allowing up to six members of the same family to enjoy unlimited music for less than two individual plans. The industry followed in its footsteps and was decisive, but what about couples?

Marriages, couples, partners and other denominations that we use daily to define what two people are living under the same roof, and They were a little helpless because there was no such plan for them. Either they chose to share the same account, which can cause problems, or they had to jump into the family plan and ended up with four slots left over to access the more than 20 million songs on the Swedish platform. So it was only a matter of time before Spotify realized how important it was to have an alternative for two people And it has: since today, we have in Spain a new Premium Duo plan that users can join and that will cost them only 12.99 euros.

Spain and 55 other countries

This new subscription is already active in Spain and in 55 other countries, and it is not only about making a cheaper subscription available, but it has some other attractions especially thought for them. It is the case of the so-called “Duo Mix”, which consists of a playlist that is updated with what everyone likes, and which aims to share between the two to live perfectly synchronized listening sessions.

This function is not accidental and comes from some interesting data that the platform manages about how couples listen to music together. As Spotify explains in its press release, this “Mix Duo” is perfect for “remembering happy moments”. Up to 73% of couples admit to carrying out these sessions together, while 63% believe that “it helps them define their personality and create unforgettable moments together.”

If you are two at home (watch out, in the same address) and you have an individual subscription each, you can turn them into a Premium Duo without problems accessing the official page and registering both accounts that you already have active. In this way, they will join to form part of a single plan that you will continue to pay every month, but with a more than considerable discount. As you can imagine, nothing will change, neither your favorites, nor the history of what you have reproduced, nor the playlists created or followed, etc. Everything remains as it is.