Spotify launches in Italy Premium Duo, the subscription for couples from 12.99 Euros

Spotify today announced the launch in Italy of the new Premium plan of 12.99 Euros per month, christened Premium Duo. Designed for music fans who live under one roof, Premium Duo includes a wide range of benefits.

Each member of the household will get their own Premium account, but they can also access the exclusive Duo Mix, a constantly updated and tailor-made playlist for the two subscribers based on musical tastes.

Spotify points out that the choice to launch this plan has its roots in market research according to which 73% of couples listen to music together to remember happy moments, 63% listen to music together as a way to build their identity and create memorable moments, and 66% say that listening to music together gives them something to talk about.

“We are proud to launch Spotify Premium Duo, the first unique music offer dedicated to inhabitants,” Says Alex Norström, Spotify’s Chief Freemium Business Officer. “Premium Duo includes our extensive catalogue of music and podcasts along with everything users love about Spotify Premium. The two individual accounts allow each one to listen to music independently and without interruption, having all the playlists and functions of Spotify customized and created to measure. We are excited to make Spotify Premium Duo available in an increasing number of markets around the world“.

To register for the Premium Duo simply connect to the dedicated page. The first month is free.