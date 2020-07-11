Spotify down: the music streaming application does not work today 10 July

For a few minutes, Spotify hasn’t seemed to work. There are many reports from users who, from 13:00 today 10 July 2020, are complaining about the inability to listen to songs from the popular music streaming platform.

The nature of the problem is unclear, but the impact seems to be mainly Spotify Mobile, which is undoubtedly the most used method for listening to tracks, especially in this period where people are more and more likely to be around and away from home.

Spotify’s DownDetector page peaked around 1.30 pm, and complaints continue to appear in the minutes we are writing this news. Some argue that the down would be limited to the iOS version of the application, and in fact, report that the Android counterpart would work regularly and without any problems, but we are unable to confirm or deny everything.

No comments have been received from the Swedish company at the moment, but it could this may be a server-side failure which should be resolved in a matter of minutes. The sure thing, even looking at the DownDetector map, is that it seems to be a problem confined to Europe alone, with reports coming from the north of the Old Continent.

As always, we invite you to use the comments section to report any extra details and allow us to update the news.