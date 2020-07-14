Tech NewsApps
Updated:

Spotify Debuts Two Podcast-Only Hit Charts

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Spotify Debuts Two Podcast-Only Hit Charts

Spotify continues betting on podcasts in its mobile application: the company just included two charts with which to discover new programs to listen to. These additions are the top of podcasts and the podcasts that are trending, both are automatically organized for each country.

Talking about music streaming involves saying the name Spotify, a music platform that has made access to millions of songs almost universal. Both under a subscription and for free Spotify offers content for all tastes and concerns. And not just music: with the latest efforts to boost podcasts within applications Spotify has managed to become one of the most used players. And it does not want to stay there since it aspires to be a way to discover new programs.

Most listened to podcasts and trends, new ‘tops’ of Spotify

Spotify Podcast Lists

Spotify has been accumulating a good collection of podcasts available directly from its application: it is enough to carry out a search to find a specific one among the immense amount of topics included. And of course, often it is difficult to decide on one if you do not have many references; hence Spotify is equating music charts to podcasts.

Spotify has introduced two compilations of hits related to podcasts. With them, the platform recommends new programs based on the number of downloads (Top) and depending on how the latest reproductions (Trends) are rising. Both compilations are updated depending on the country, a point that makes it easier to find content related to the tastes of each user.

To access the new podcast lists, do the following:

  • Go to the bottom ‘Search’ tab and scroll down to ‘Explore all’.
  • Enter ‘Podcasts’.
  • Click on ‘Successes in podcasts‘.
  • There you will see the charts for your country. If you click on ‘Country charts’ you will be able to choose any other to discover what is moving in that territory.
Spotify Podcast Lists Spotify lets you see podcast lists from other countries

The new podcast lists already appear in the Spotify application, also in the web version. You don’t need to update your Spotify, just follow the steps to find them, whether you are Premium or use the free account. Surely they end up also appearing on the cover of the application.

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi strengthens the after sales service in Italy and inaugurates a new warehouse

Tech Giants Brian Adam -
Xiaomi, to thank all the Italians who wanted to trust her in this particular historical moment, has decided to bring its Mi.com warehouse in...
Read more

Samsung announces an 8K short film about Italy shot with Galaxy S20

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung announced the short film called "Travel in 8K: rediscover Italy in its details". This is a project that involved some Italian photographers and...
Read more

Google Play Pass arrives: subscription with hundreds of applications and games without purchases or ads

Apps Brian Adam -
Launched almost a year ago in the United States, Google's alternative to Apple Arcade is expanding today to new markets. The subscription Android games...
Read more

Huawei, the answer to the question of exclusion from the 5G network in the UK

5G News Brian Adam -
After the rumours of a few weeks ago, the UK eventually decided that British operators after 31 December 2020 they will no longer be...
Read more

Expert, discount on the Silver Performance electric bike: it costs even less with the bonus!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
The Silver Performance electric mountain bike is available at a discounted price in the new Expert flyer, which with the Italian Government's Mobility Bonus...
Read more

If the notorious "Planet Nine" were a black hole we could easily find it

Space tech Brian Adam -
In recent years, researchers have noticed a strange grouping in the orbits of objects that inhabit the depths of the mysterious external solar system....
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY