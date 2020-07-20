Tech NewsAppsEntertainment
Spotify debuts a new section of "top and trending" podcasts

By Brian Adam
It seems incredible the years that podcasts have been behind them and the relevance that they are acquiring in recent times thanks to the numerous digital platforms that exploit them. Since that Apple iTunes, we have gone to Ivoox, Spotify and many others They are changing the way we entertain ourselves thanks to content that is no longer anchored to a schedule, but to our habits.

The point is that Spotify has been enhancing this section of its application for some time, verifying that they are an increasingly relevant part of its streaming service, and that is why in the last few hours it has added two new classifications that, according to the Swedes, will make it easier for us to search for new content. On the horizon, that intention that we not go to another site and therefore, nothing like chaining podcasts one after another recommended by the platform.

Top and trends, one step away

Those are the two classifications that they have added from Spotify, Most listened/searched rankings within the podcast section, and those who consider that they are getting some kind of trend in their category and that they are enjoying rapid growth. It is important to say that here there are no distinctions by content or theme of the program, but they all come together in a kind of discovery mix.

In total, 26 countries will see these top and trend rankings arrive, including Spain, and will be accessible to both iPhone and Android users. The criteria that Spotify has used to classify the different podcasts is, in the case of the most top ones, solely and exclusively their number of listeners, which is why we can get an idea of ​​which are the most successful.

New podcast rankings on Spotify.

For the classification of podcasts that are trending, the platform uses, as warned in a blog post, “the latest trends” and their rapid growth, so it is imagining that something will have to do with searches or topics that are more attractive based on current news, social networks, etc. Be that as it may, The idea behind these classifications is to continue offering alternatives with new content, without stopping. One behind the other.

In the case of the tops, Spotify will show us a total of 200 suggestions while in the trends only 50. Among all of them, there should be one that interests us if we have already finished with the ones we listen to daily, either from radio programs that we have not been able to attend life, or from those spaces that only come through podcasts and that belong to creators. that in many cases seek to breakthrough.

Precisely, If you are one of these creators who upload their podcasts to Spotify, you will receive a notification when your program appears in one of these two rankings, a kind of “visual card” that you can share through social networks and that will distinguish you from others. Since belonging to these select tops could multiply your listeners and followers.

