Spotify and Apple Music, what a boom in registrations during the quarantine!

The quarantine due to COVID-19 has caused a boom in registrations regarding streaming music services such as Spotify and Apple Music. It is above all the Swedish app that has seen a period of strong growth, as shown by the latest research conducted by Counterpoint Research for Q1 2020.

Indeed, it is Spotify who leads the ranking with almost 300 million monthly users, of which 130 million subscribers to the Premium profile, for a total of 30% of the market. Apple records fewer users enrolled in its streaming music service during this period but is still the second with 25% control of the market.

Next are Amazon Music with 12%, YouTube Music with 9% and Pandora with 5%. In general, a 35% increase in subscriptions for a fee compared to the same period in 2019.

Contributing to this boom were not only the long months spent indoors listening to music, watching movies and reading books, but also the many new offers. Spotify, for example, has cut the cost of Premium services in emerging markets and offered even three months of premium free of charge to new customers.

As if that weren’t enough, he also thought of new, very affordable registration plans such as Premium Duo, perfect for couples of cohabiting couples.