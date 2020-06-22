SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Review: at the bottom of the sea

More than twenty years have passed since SpongeBob made its debut on American TV, yet the flame of its success still shows no sign of extinguishing. A kindhearted character with little intellect, the lovable marine sponge born from the fantasies of the late Stephen Hillenburg it is still among the most loved pop icons ever, a phenomenon that has invaded the universe of entertainment with a quantity of products that are nothing short of mammoth. Clearly there is also talk of video games, a field in which, however, our friend with a shrill voice has never distinguished himself much, at least on the content front (numerically speaking, however, the games that bear his name have few equals: we counted thirty-nine!).

Among the productions that have survived oblivion, there is undoubtedly SpongeBob Squarepants Battle for Bikini Bottom, a THQ 2003 platformer that long-time fans remember with incredible affection. Title to which today, sixteen years after its first release, the publisher has thought well of removing the rust, perhaps with a view to ideally anticipating the release of the next animated film in theaters, Friends on the run. Be careful, though: its re-release Rehydrated – "rehydrated", literally – it is not a bland porting operation, but a project at the crossroads between remaster and remake, aimed above all at completely revising the artistic-visual aspect of a video game that otherwise, two generations old, would have lost all too much glaze.

Spongy collections

Let's start by saying that, although we are faced with a work that has in some ways changed compared to the dawn, the gameplay of the original Battle for Bikini Bottom has not been scratched in any way. For the benefit of those who have never tried the adventure of Spongebob on PlayStation 2, GameCube or Xbox, we specify that the gaming experience is quietly pigeonholed in the collectathon category, a platformer branch very popular in the nineties and proposed not too long is from Yooka-Laylee (but also, for example, from the excellent Snake Pass). In essence, behind a very slender plot – Plankton, as usual, wants to take possession of the Krabby Patty recipe and to do so unleashes robots who, by mistake, immediately rebel against his will, moreover invading the entire city of Bikini Bottom – a formula is hidden, the basis of which is the unbridled collection of many different objects, each with its own particular function.

From the common sparkling algae to the precious golden spatulas, passing through the socks lost by that tonto by Patrick Stella, the serial accumulation is mostly used to unlock new secrets and map portions of a Bikini Bottom divided into 3D levels of fairly generous dimensions, to fathom far and wide in search of missions to complete.

These assignments arise from the requests of all the best-known actors in the television audience – from Mr. Krab to Squiddi, from Miss Puff to Waterman & Supervista – and involve the alternate action of the trio of playable protagonists formed by SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy, each of which has its own unique skills. The astro-squirrel Sandy is the most versatile of the three, lethal both in melee and in attacks from distance, also very comfortable in the pure platforming phases as it is capable of planing by twirling her lasso as a cowgirl in mid-air.

Patrick is instead the "bulk" of the gang, especially useful when it comes to lifting something and then throwing it against switches and opponents, or in general wherever it is needed. Finally, SpongeBob sports superior agility, throws slaps that leave a rainbow trail and he knows how to manipulate the power of bubbles, with which, among other things, he is able to shape bowling balls to be thrown at everything and everyone.

The constant passage of relay between the protagonists gives a certain dynamism to the progression, moreover enriched by a good rotation of phases that go beyond the simple game mechanics of platforms. Predictably, the title is full of small environmental puzzles to be solved, but also, surprisingly, time races à la SSX and even stealth moments, to compose a recreational potpourri that tries in every way to avoid the dreaded effect monotony. He tries hard and, for most of the approximately six to seven hours of Story Mode, he manages to hit the target without too many problems.

However, some clarification is necessary. First of all, although falling within the category of tie-ins made properly, it is good not to expect from Battle for Bikini Bottom a playful finesse equal to or greater than that of the heavyweights of the genre (from Banjo-Kazooie to Spyro the Dragon, to name a couple). The whole is pleasant and functional, but the presence of some imperfections – occasional pop-up effects, several imprecise polygonal collisions – prevents the production from exceeding qualitative thresholds of a certain importance.

These are defects which unfortunately the new edition of the game does not remedy, denoting, only and only in matters of polishing, a job that is not exactly commendable. Secondly, it is good to highlight that the experience, rather easy to complete, is aimed primarily at a young audience, better if passionate about the audiovisual tales of the sponge and its funny companions.

Knowing the universe of SpongeBob by heart is not binding, but it is undoubtedly the best condition to appreciate a product that spurts references to the Nickelodeon home show from every pore. In addition to the dialogues with a demented look, the music taken from the cartoon and other winks to the irreducible spectators, the care taken in the construction of the various stages is surprising, alternating settings extrapolated directly from the places of the TV series and scenographies designed specifically for this trip interactive, also totally in line with the spirit of the episodes.

The ocean floor in high definition

Apart from pointing out that the playful foundations of Battle for Bikini Bottom have aged in a more than dignified way, here it is appropriate to focus on the actual makeover, the beating heart of the new offer for current-gen systems. From this point of view, the new development team – Purple Lamp Studios, which took over from the guys from Vicarious Visions – has certainly proven to have some stuff. Although not a remake at three hundred and sixty degrees, the Rehydrated version totally rethinks the cosmetic system of the primeval production, without however limiting itself to ferry it towards the shores of HD and 60 fps. Everything related to the cast of characters, from polygonal models to animations, has in fact been reconstructed to make facial expressions and movements more natural and, in return, bring the mix of cut scenes and in-game phases closer to a quality similar to that of adventures in CGI seen at the cinema.

The activity of "rehydration"it also affects all the settings, which are also redone and repainted through a much more bright and brilliant color palette than in the beginning (to want to find the fur in the egg, the colors"water"of the old edition they were perhaps more suitable to illustrate the glimpses of a suboceanic town). Pleasant to observe in action, the new Battle for Bikini Bottom also enjoys an audio sector that will fill the Italian fans of the franchise with happiness, thanks to a unpublished – and high level – dubbing which involves all the unmistakable original voices of the cartoon, from Claudio Moneta to Mario Scarabelli, from Pietro Ubaldi to Mario Zucca.

Even in terms of secondary content, it must be admitted that Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrate behaves fairly well. For the occasion, in fact, the developers have recovered from the pile of discarded ideas an element never included in the game of 2003, that is an unprecedented co-op challenge for two users, available both locally and online.

It is nothing more than a classic horde mode, with waves of enemies attacking the islets where the two avatars of the players – selectable from a richer roster than that of the main campaign – will try to defend themselves in any way possible. Nonetheless, we are sure that even this small addition has a worthy raison d'etre, especially in the hypothesis of some parent-child match.