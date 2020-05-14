'Spies' searching for Corona patients in Turkey

Ankara: Wearing face masks and hiding in full protective clothing, unidentified persons suddenly entered the house in the dark of night and if the family had no other option but to cooperate, then it should be understood that it was not a robber but a corona. Are "tracers" or spies.



The whole world has been affected by the Corona epidemic, and medical personnel have to deal with the Corona virus as well as the "conspiracy theories" and non-cooperation among the people. The biggest problem is when Corona's patient comes forward and those who come in contact with him evade the government officials to avoid quarantine.

Turkey has unveiled a unique solution to this serious problem: a 6,000-strong Corona spy team, called Tracer, has been formed to search for close friends of Corona virus patients and conduct a surprise "raid." Take action

Suspected patients are quarantined by taking corona test, test results are given the next day, if the test is positive, they are transferred for treatment and then their travel details and burnout are traced. Turkey's health department has described the force as useful in preventing corona.