Speeding Unaccompanied Wicklow Learner Driver Found With Unrestrained Child In Back Seat Of Car

An unaccompanied speeding apprentice Wicklow driver was found to have an unrestrained young child in the back seat when stopped by a gardai.

The motorist was also found to have violated a number of other regulations, including having an outdated NCT and tax, not having insurance or L plates when they pulled into the M11 today.

A three-year-old boy was discovered in the back of the car without a child restraint.

The driver told gardai that they did not realize they were speeding because they were distracted while talking on the phone.

Wicklow gardai said: “I was stopped for speeding on the M11 today and had no taxes or NCT since December, no insurance is shown, learner’s permit, no L plates and is not accompanied by a 3 year old on the back without child restraint system.

“The driver said they didn’t realize they were speeding because they were distracted while talking on the phone.

“FCPN for some of the offenses and court appearances as well”.

