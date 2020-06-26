Speed ​​up Windows 10 startup by removing unnecessary programs

With the passing of the years, Windows 10 is working a little more slowly and between the lag of the hardware we have, and the weight of everything it has to load to boot, it makes that almighty PC that we buy to look like a car with a car. Obviously, with what we are going to tell you, we will not be able to return it to the moment in which we take it out of the box, but yes We will be able to stop consuming resources in unnecessary programs.

Good blame for this slowdown is those applications that we install and have a bad habit of starting when we turn on the computer. Dropbox, Spotify, gaming platforms like Steam, GoG, Epic Games, Battle.net., Etc.. they pile up when many of them we don’t use on a daily basis. At best, once or twice a month.

How to clean Windows 10 boot?

What we are going to do is invoke one of those commands that we should all remember permanently and that it has played a crucial role throughout the history of Windows. It is that “MSConfig” that has given us so many good times when cleaning all the programs and services that start with the operating system.

Edit boot items in Windows 10.

So we go to the Windows 10 search bar and type “MSConfig”. We will see a result in the first place that is “System Configuration” and click on it. Then a new window with several tabs will appear. We choose “Start” and we will see that the old functions that we had there have migrated to another place. So we click on “Open the task manager”.

Access to Windows 10 Task Manager.

This third window is already where the programs that Windows 10 starts to appear. Verify that you are in the “Start” tab to access the list of apps that start along with the operating system and that, to a greater or lesser extent, are consuming memory and processor resources. So you just have to select the one you want to disable and then click on the button that appears at the bottom right.

Windows 10 Task Manager.

Repeat this procedure as many times as you want to deactivate applications always taking into account the functionalities they offer. For example, in the case of clouds or Adobe tools (for example) you lose important options, while in games or music, or free utilities that are often very dangerous, nothing happens to disable them to resort to them only when the you are going to really need.

This place of Windows 10 is also very graphic of what we are installing on the computer so finding an endless list can be a symptom of problems. Reduce them to the minimum expression and stay only with those that are strictly necessary for the work or the tasks that you carry out daily. Nothing else.