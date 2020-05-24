Tech News
Updated:

Specimen collection for an asteroid has been postponed due to coronavirus

By Brian Adam
0
0

Specimen collection for an asteroid has been postponed due to coronavirus

NASA OSIRIS-REx's mission was to recover rock samples from the asteroid Bennu in August. Unfortunately, however, the mission team decided to delay the maneuver due to limitations intended to slow the spread of respiratory disease transmitted by the new coronavirus that has spread worldwide.

Now, the mission should perform its first attempt at sampling asteroids on October 20. "The OSIRIS-REx mission has demonstrated the very essence of exploration by persevering through unexpected challenges"says Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator."This spirit led them to the cusp of the prize we are all waiting for: to secure a sample of an asteroid to take home to Earth".

In April, the spacecraft conducted a sampling test, which slowly brought the vehicle closer to the surface of the asteroid at a height of only 65 meters. That practical move went well, according to the mission team. However, the staff behind OSIRIS-REx has decided to take more time to perform the second test and the delicate final maneuver.

The team moved the two-month program: the second test is now scheduled for 11 August and sampling, however, for October 20. The spacecraft has storage compartments for up to three samples. If the first sampling procedure proceeds smoothly and fills the compartments, there will be no need for further flights.

Finally, the container of samples will arrive on Earth September 24, 2023.

