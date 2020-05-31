Specifications and price of the LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet

The new tablet from the manufacturer LG has been officially presented under the name LG G Pad 5 10.1, specifically it has been presented in South Korea, showing us its surprising battery and a screen that promises to offer us hours of fun and entertainment.

The tablet sector has a large audience, especially those users who need mobility and are larger than their smartphone. Not all companies have options on tablets for the public, although LG continues to maintain its commitment in this sector.

LG G Pad 5 10.1 Specifications

The tablet has a screen 10.1 inch just as its name suggests, with a technology Full-HD LCD + IPS and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. In addition, the screen has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, accompanied by a blue light filter and a mode intended to turn the tablet into an electronic book reader, changing the shades to black and white.

Inside we find the Snapdragon 821 with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage to run everything you need on this tablet. We should also mention that you can expand its memory using an SD card of up to 512 GB, something that can always come in handy to store more content.

Other characteristics to consider

Although the cameras in the tablet sector do not have a great impact and utilities, the rear camera of this LG tablet has 8 Mpx with automatic focus, which will allow us to get out of trouble. Also on the front we find another of 5 Mpx for functions dedicated to video calls.

As highlights we find its large battery of 8,200 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0, to allow us to fill your battery and make it available again as soon as possible. It also includes the possibility of inserting a SIM card and using our data rate, as well as Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5 mm jack and GPS. It works with Android 9.0 and we find a fingerprint reader on the side, which gives us a higher level of security.

Price and release date

We do not have official information about the launch, although after its presentation, I do not think that the wait will be too long. However your arrival in Spain is not assured and we will have to wait to see if LG brings it to our country at the same price as in South Korea, where the exchange is offered for 340 euros.

