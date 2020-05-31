Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Specifications and price of the LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam - 0

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Even the ferocious Allosaurs, if forced, resorted to cannibalism

A recent discovery highlights how, due to the scarcity of food, even the fierce predators of the Jurassic, such...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Specifications and price of the LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet

The new tablet from the manufacturer LG has been officially presented under the name LG G Pad 5 10.1, specifically it has been presented in South Korea, showing us its surprising battery and a screen that promises to offer us hours of fun and entertainment.

The tablet sector has a large audience, especially those users who need mobility and are larger than their smartphone. Not all companies have options on tablets for the public, although LG continues to maintain its commitment in this sector.

LG G Pad 5 10.1 Specifications

The tablet has a screen 10.1 inch just as its name suggests, with a technology Full-HD LCD + IPS and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. In addition, the screen has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, accompanied by a blue light filter and a mode intended to turn the tablet into an electronic book reader, changing the shades to black and white.

Specifications and price of the LG G Pad 5 10.1 "srcset =" tablet https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

Inside we find the Snapdragon 821 with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage to run everything you need on this tablet. We should also mention that you can expand its memory using an SD card of up to 512 GB, something that can always come in handy to store more content.

Other characteristics to consider

Although the cameras in the tablet sector do not have a great impact and utilities, the rear camera of this LG tablet has 8 Mpx with automatic focus, which will allow us to get out of trouble. Also on the front we find another of 5 Mpx for functions dedicated to video calls.

Specifications and price of the LG G Pad 5 10.1 "srcset =" tablet https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

As highlights we find its large battery of 8,200 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0, to allow us to fill your battery and make it available again as soon as possible. It also includes the possibility of inserting a SIM card and using our data rate, as well as Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5 mm jack and GPS. It works with Android 9.0 and we find a fingerprint reader on the side, which gives us a higher level of security.

Price and release date

We do not have official information about the launch, although after its presentation, I do not think that the wait will be too long. However your arrival in Spain is not assured and we will have to wait to see if LG brings it to our country at the same price as in South Korea, where the exchange is offered for 340 euros.

>

 

More Articles Like This

Bike Bonus: five models of electric bikes available on Amazon

Electronics Brian Adam - 0
We continue to talk about the 2020 mobility bonus of the Italian Government, which has been included in the relaunch DL. With the publication...
Read more

Samsung prepares a tablet with the best mobile connectivity: 5G compatible

Computing Brian Adam - 0
Connectivity 5G It is one of the great technological leaps in terms of access to mobile data, and that is why all companies...
Read more

IPhone 12 Pro design leaks: smaller notch and iPhone 4 edges

Mobile Brian Adam - 0
Important details about Apple's new terminals for this year have been known in recent days. Some iPhone 12 (Pro in this case) that...
Read more

Launch successful: the two SpaceX astronauts have successfully left Cape Canaveral

Space tech Brian Adam - 0
The two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, launched aboard the Falcon 9 rocket and the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, successfully left for...
Read more

Joy Tab Kids: an 8-inch tablet designed to survive our children

Computing Brian Adam - 0
There is no other gadget that is more suitable for kids than a tablet. Of course, supervised and controlled by the elderly, so...
Read more

Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in Spain: hardware and prices

Android Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has announced the launch today in our country of the new Redmi Mi Note 9 and Mi Note 9 Pro that come...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam - 0

Specifications and price of the LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet

The new tablet from the manufacturer LG has been officially presented under the name LG G Pad 5...
Read more
Electronics

Bike Bonus: five models of electric bikes available on Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
We continue to talk about the 2020 mobility bonus of the Italian Government, which has been included in the relaunch DL. With the publication...
Read more
Computing

Samsung prepares a tablet with the best mobile connectivity: 5G compatible

Brian Adam - 0
Connectivity 5G It is one of the great technological leaps in terms of access to mobile data, and that is why all companies...
Read more
Mobile

IPhone 12 Pro design leaks: smaller notch and iPhone 4 edges

Brian Adam - 0
Important details about Apple's new terminals for this year have been known in recent days. Some iPhone 12 (Pro in this case) that...
Read more
Space tech

Launch successful: the two SpaceX astronauts have successfully left Cape Canaveral

Brian Adam - 0
The two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken is Doug Hurley, launched aboard the Falcon 9 rocket and the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, successfully left for...
Read more
Computing

Joy Tab Kids: an 8-inch tablet designed to survive our children

Brian Adam - 0
There is no other gadget that is more suitable for kids than a tablet. Of course, supervised and controlled by the elderly, so...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi launches its Redmi Note 9 and Note 9 Pro in Spain: hardware and prices

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has announced the launch today in our country of the new Redmi Mi Note 9 and Mi Note 9 Pro that come...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY