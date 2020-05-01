People worry about their safety, but don’t know how to protect themselves

- Advertisement -

A personal computer. / Fotolia

Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the Net

The arrival of the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) and scandals sounded like the Cambridge Analytica of Facebook have matured the Spanish Internet user. Internet security is one of the main concerns of Internet users. Almost 80% of users in Spain have tried to remove private information from websites or social networks, according to research by Kaspersky.

Despite these good data, the report reveals a worrying figure, since more than half admit that they do not know how to make private information disappear on the Internet.

The Defending digital privacy report: taking personal protection to the next level signed by the Russian security firm has been carried out in 23 countries including Spain, reveals that 18% of Spanish respondents have seen private information about themselves or their family that they would not have wanted to make public.

«There are many ways to control the fingerprint. One of them is to take into account with whom personal data is shared and understand how it can be used. Anything published on the Internet can remain accessible to large numbers of people for a long time unless specific steps are taken to protect it, “says Marina Titova, director of Marketing for Consumer Products at Kaspersky.

According to experts from the security firm, users begin ‘to make more thoughtful decisions about how and where their personal data is stored to avoid being seen or used by other people who do not have permission to do so ». To better protect data privacy, some guidance is needed on how to do this effectively. Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the Net.

Additionally, some consumers are cautious about storing personal information on their devices. In fact, 23% say they are very concerned about the personal data collected by the applications they use on their mobile devices.

“Understanding how to keep personal data safe on the Internet and efficiently manage where it is stored is one step to ensure a positive online presence, improve personal reputation and open future opportunities,” says Marina Titova,