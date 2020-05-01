Friday, May 1, 2020
Latest newsTechology
Updated:

People worry about their safety, but don’t know how to protect themselves

By Brian Adam
11
0

Must Read

Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Children are as infectious as adults when it comes to spreading the Covid-19

Two children and their mother enjoy a walk in a forest in Baal, Germany. / EFE A study carried out...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Facebook continues the project of showing personalized ads on WhatsApp

Although the Wall street journal assured in January that Facebook had frozen its plans to introduce advertising on WhatsApp,...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Diamond nano-threads are three times more effective than lithium-ion batteries

Diamond nanowires can be used to make long lasting and high energy batteries. Photo: University of Queensland Queensland: Mobile phones...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Now 8 people can have video conferencing on WhatsApp at a time

San Francisco: WhatsApp has now introduced the option of video calling or conferencing between eight people instead of four...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

The new CHAdeMO 3.0 standard will be able to charge an electric car in less than 10 minutes

The CHAdeMO Association, the organization behind one of the main electric car charging standards, together with the China Electricity...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
A personal computer. / Fotolia
A personal computer. / Fotolia

Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the Net

The arrival of the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD) and scandals sounded like the Cambridge Analytica of Facebook have matured the Spanish Internet user. Internet security is one of the main concerns of Internet users. Almost 80% of users in Spain have tried to remove private information from websites or social networks, according to research by Kaspersky.

Despite these good data, the report reveals a worrying figure, since more than half admit that they do not know how to make private information disappear on the Internet.

The Defending digital privacy report: taking personal protection to the next level signed by the Russian security firm has been carried out in 23 countries including Spain, reveals that 18% of Spanish respondents have seen private information about themselves or their family that they would not have wanted to make public.

«There are many ways to control the fingerprint. One of them is to take into account with whom personal data is shared and understand how it can be used. Anything published on the Internet can remain accessible to large numbers of people for a long time unless specific steps are taken to protect it, “says Marina Titova, director of Marketing for Consumer Products at Kaspersky.

According to experts from the security firm, users begin ‘to make more thoughtful decisions about how and where their personal data is stored to avoid being seen or used by other people who do not have permission to do so ». To better protect data privacy, some guidance is needed on how to do this effectively. Almost six out of ten Spanish users take measures to hide their trail on the Net.

Additionally, some consumers are cautious about storing personal information on their devices. In fact, 23% say they are very concerned about the personal data collected by the applications they use on their mobile devices.

“Understanding how to keep personal data safe on the Internet and efficiently manage where it is stored is one step to ensure a positive online presence, improve personal reputation and open future opportunities,” says Marina Titova,

More Articles Like This

RELATED ARTICLES

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that derive benefits to those two...
Read more

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Community Brian Adam - 0
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Read more

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

Techology Brian Adam - 0
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Read more

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Read more

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

Automobile Brian Adam - 0
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
Read more

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The EU loses 20 billion a year with the Dutch and Luxembourg tax shelters

The flag of the European Union. / Reuters The hole leaves Spain without 2,500 million of collection of firms that...
Read more
Community

Covid-19 closed meat processing plant in Westmeath

Brian Adam - 0
Covid-19 seized by four at a meat processing plant in Kilbeggan A Dawn Meats member meat processing plant in Kilbeggan, Westmeath, has closed due to...
Read more
Techology

Windows 10 and Windows Defender settings to improve security

Brian Adam - 0
The large number of threats and types of malware that circulate today on the network makes anyone who cares more and who cares less...
Read more
Smart World

Roborock presents its most powerful robot vacuum cleaner, the S6 MaxV

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to vacuum robots, Roborock is one of the leading companies on the market. The company has a multitude of devices and now...
Read more
Automobile

Tesla will offer Autopilot as a monthly subscription in the coming months

Brian Adam - 0
As long as how the quarter has gone financially announced in Tesla Take advantage of the moment to reveal any of the news or...
Read more
Corona Virus

In India there are 550 million mobile phones without GPS, what use is an application to detect cases of COVID-19?

Brian Adam - 0
As our readers will well know, applications to aid in coronavirus prevention are being developed in a large number of countries. The main objective they...
Read more
Smart World

This laptop weighs less than 1kg, has Windows 10 and is now € 100 cheaper than usual

Brian Adam - 0
One of the Windows 10 alternatives to MacBook Air has just dropped in price. It is the LG Gram and it is even lighter...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY