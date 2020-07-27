Spain is the country where the coronavirus resurfaces the most: this is all we know about the possible second wave

Despite the fact that Spain has been one of the countries where COVID-19 has hit the most, and where the highest rates of victims have been registered, This does not seem to have contributed to our preparing to face the much talked about second wave..

Or, at least, not as much as we should, because we are experiencing an extraordinary resurgence of infections that highlight some of the shortcomings of our health system.

The problems that we (still) drag

Cutting spending on education, social assistance and health has revealed some weaknesses in the Spanish health system.

The number of doctors and hospital beds has decreased in recent years: Since the 2008 economic crisis, Spain has lost 10.7% of its hospital beds. Specifically, there were 365 hospital beds in operation for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 320 in 2008 and 297 in 2017, when the World Health Organization recommends having between 800 and 1,000, a goal that only Germany meets, which could explain partly its low lethality in this country.

Spain also has seventeen healthcare models, one for each of its autonomous communities, and has also failed to coordinate them properly.

All of this may sound strange if we take into account the rankings that rank Spain as one of the most solvent healthcare companies in the world. However, this has only been a myth perpetuated by studies that place great importance on our life expectancy. Actually, our life expectancy depends on many factors, and if you remove it from the equation or minimize its importance, so we appear much further back in all the rankings. For example:

According to Commonwealth Fund , a private US foundation dedicated to promoting public health and sanitation, we are not even in the top 20.

, a private US foundation dedicated to promoting public health and sanitation, we are not even in the top 20. According US News & World Report , we are in position 18.

, we are in position 18. According Health Consumer Powerhouse , position 19.

, position 19. According to a study published in 2018 in the magazine The Lancet for him Global Burden of Disease, position 19.

The COVID-19 crisis has exposed the weaknesses of our system. So, once diagnosed, one could expect to take action on the matter to face the next waves. The worst could come this fall, but in July we are already experiencing an extraordinary rebound that shows that we have not done our homework.

If we take a look at the countries around us, France plans to carry out a new confinement; the German authorities are already talking about a “second wave”; The United Kingdom has decreed quarantine for travel from Spain; Belgium has banned non-essential travel to the Spanish provinces of Lleida and Huesca; The Netherlands and Finland have imposed a 14-day quarantine for travelers from Spanish provinces with outbreaks, such as Lleida, Lugo, Barcelona or Zaragoza.

Second wave? The worst is yet to come

Spain, of all the countries that controlled the epidemic, is once again the country with the highest number of infections after having relaxed the containment measures.

The reason, again, is multicausal, but one of the important ones is that a greater number of trackers have not been hired: today we still have less than half of the trackers needed to control the epidemic.

According to calculations by a researcher from the Rovira i Virgili University of Tarragona, the optimal number of trackers would be around one for every 5,500 inhabitants in Spain, that is, about 8,500 professionals in total. That would be a minimal figure. However, Germany has determined that one is needed for every 4,000 inhabitants. Madrid, Catalonia and Asturias have less than one tracker for every 30,000 inhabitants, six to seven times less than you think necessary. Madrid, for example, has 10 times fewer trackers per inhabitant than there are in Germany.

Neither have enough equipment, respirators, or masks been purchased, nor has the industry been reorganized to be able to produce national materials, nor have the staff of toilets been reinforced, especially in primary care.

We don’t even know very well what is happening because there are continuous dances of figures, delays in updating the figures for the autonomous communities (for example, on Friday Catalonia exceeded 50 hospitalized daily, 10 times more than the data from the Ministry of Health). Part of the problem, according to the data analyst Kiko Llaneras, is that we are using data tools of the last century for a pandemic of the 21st century.

We continue even without having data on weekends. The information that is published about the virus rather than increase has been reduced. In Aragon, for example, some data has gone from daily to weekly frequency. In the Canary Islands press releases stopped being published and in Euskadi for several days the total number of hospitalized patients was not updated. Many analysts and statisticians throw in the towel at the poor homogeneity of the data, making it impossible to make useful comparisons.

The situation is not as serious as in March

Generally speaking, there should be no panic (at least not now) because we are not in the same situation as in March. We are not facing a second wave. As clarifies Margaret of the Val, Spanish virologist and immunologist, and scientific researcher at the CSIC:

In Lleida, for example, it is a wave, it is much higher, triple as high or so, than the first of March. In Huesca it is a new wave, it is as strong as that of March. In Barcelona it is lower, and they have cut before. In Barcelona it is a regrowth you can say, or several regrowths together.

The problem is that now, given the circumstances (good weather, people outdoors, no flu cases, etc.) the data seems to be the worst of any other country, in autumn could wait for us, again, a more severe wave.

We know that outbreaks are widely dispersed and highly unanticipated. We need coordination and harmonization of data. Start preparing for what is coming, that we could be living this situation for several more years.

In the autumn-winter season we will not have the help of a vaccine. So if the virus is not weakened or another factor is put in place that benefits us in some way, we are very likely to face a second wave of truth. The models forecast various scenarios: for example, much more intense wave in winter 2020 or even several epidemic waves over a period of a couple of years going through small outbreaks without a clear pattern.

This July and August is the second warning that we are doing it downright wrong.