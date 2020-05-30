SpaceX: violent explosion for the Starship SN4 prototype during a test

While in Cape Canaveral preparations continue for the launch of the SpaceX DM-2 mission postponed a few days ago due to bad weather, in Boca Chica the engineers of the Elon Musk company have recorded an explosion for the Starship Serial Number 4 prototype.

As observed by TechCrunch, the explosion would have been caused during a static Raptor engine fire test, the absolute fourth on the prototype. It is not clear what went wrong compared to other tests carried out in the past, but the combustion generated a dense cloud of smoke and at least judging from the videos it was also quite violent.

The explosion occurred around 1:49 pm local time in Texas, about two minutes after completing the fifth engine test start. The causes of the accident are currently unknown, much less if the fire has caused some injuries.

According to what was stated by various experts in the sector who were able to analyze all the frames of the video, the launch pad may have suffered extensive damage, as the shock wave caused could have damaged the pipes and other fragments, which have flown for several meters.

Waiting to find out how the launch of today’s historic mission will go, we refer you to our special where we talk about the story of SpaceX by Elon Musk.