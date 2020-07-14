SpaceX unstoppable: will launch a satellite on behalf of South Korea

A couple of hours after cancelling the launch of another rocket from a nearby launch pad, the SpaceX team stands paving the way for a South Korean military satellite to take off for Tuesday. Elon Musk’s company is in the midst of an intense period of unprecedented missions and achievements.

The Falcon 9’s engines were pushed to full power. The rocket will be lowered and placed inside the SpaceX hangar near pad 40, where technicians will subsequently connect the European-made communications satellite and called Anastasis 2, built for the South Korean army. The company plans to launch the mission Tuesday during an opening of almost four hours at 17:00 until 20:55 (from 23:00 to 2:55 Italian hours).

SpaceX also wrote on the blue canary social network that teams “are working to identify the next launch opportunity” for the mission from pad 39A, which will bring the next 57 Starlink broadband Internet satellites and a pair of commercial imaging microsatellites BlackSky Earth to space. A launch that was to be conducted on June 26.

SpaceX has launched 11 Falcon 9 missions this year, most recently on June 30, when a rocket took off from pad 40 with a U.S. military GPS navigation satellite. The Analysis 2 satellite should be placed in an elliptical transfer orbit, to then use its onboard propulsion system to reach a circular orbit at a geostationary altitude beyond almost 36,000 kilometres above the equator.