SpaceX, the launch of the Starlink satellites postponed today 8 July 2020

We were getting ready to watch and tell with you another SpaceX launch, but unfortunately, this is not the right day. Indeed, today’s attempt July 8, 2020, has been postponed.

According to also to what reported by Space and as written by the same company on his official Twitter profile, the reason is the time, not the best. No further details have been disclosed at the moment, but SpaceX has made it known that it will announce the next launch window when it has more information available. This is the second postponement in a few days, after that of June 26, 2020.

We remind you that the mission involved foresees the launch of 57 Starlink satellites into orbit or rather those that in the plans of Elon Musk and associates will be used to create high-speed satellite Internet. In addition, 2 BlackSky satellites are also involved in this launch, which is used in the context of imaging services. In any case, today’s one is only a postponement, since the launch is still in the plans. By the way, SpaceX has recently managed to successfully launch a GPS III satellite for the US Space Force, so everything suggests that it is only a temporary “hitch”.

For the more curious, the departure was scheduled from Pad 39 of Kennedy Space Center of NASA (Cape Canaveral, Florida). The scheduled time was 5:59 pm Italian time of 8 July 2020. It is very difficult to make certain predictions on when the next attempt will take place since not even SpaceX still manages to provide a time window, but some international sources describe that the weather could begin to be favourable on Friday 10 July. We’ll see.