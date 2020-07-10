Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

SpaceX, the launch of the Starlink satellites postponed today 8 July 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

SpaceX, the launch of the Starlink satellites postponed today 8 July 2020

We were getting ready to watch and tell with you another SpaceX launch, but unfortunately, this is not the right day. Indeed, today’s attempt July 8, 2020, has been postponed.

According to also to what reported by Space and as written by the same company on his official Twitter profile, the reason is the time, not the best. No further details have been disclosed at the moment, but SpaceX has made it known that it will announce the next launch window when it has more information available. This is the second postponement in a few days, after that of June 26, 2020.

We remind you that the mission involved foresees the launch of 57 Starlink satellites into orbit or rather those that in the plans of Elon Musk and associates will be used to create high-speed satellite Internet. In addition, 2 BlackSky satellites are also involved in this launch, which is used in the context of imaging services. In any case, today’s one is only a postponement, since the launch is still in the plans. By the way, SpaceX has recently managed to successfully launch a GPS III satellite for the US Space Force, so everything suggests that it is only a temporary “hitch”.

For the more curious, the departure was scheduled from Pad 39 of Kennedy Space Center of NASA (Cape Canaveral, Florida). The scheduled time was 5:59 pm Italian time of 8 July 2020. It is very difficult to make certain predictions on when the next attempt will take place since not even SpaceX still manages to provide a time window, but some international sources describe that the weather could begin to be favourable on Friday 10 July. We’ll see.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Facebook: So you can hide your posts without blocking anyone

Apps Brian Adam -
Whether you do not know the person very well or simply do not want them to see anything you post, for that there is...
Read more

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G official: in the end it comes seriously!

Computing Brian Adam -
After rumours about the possible lack of a Plus version, Qualcomm has denied all the rumours in one fell swoop, given that it has...
Read more

iOS 14, Apple releases the Beta also public: here’s how to access

Apple Brian Adam -
Until today 9 July 2020 it was possible to access the iOS 14 Beta only with a developer account, but now Apple has decided...
Read more

Spotify now creates personalized playlists for your sports workouts

Apps Brian Adam -
After the arrival of Premium Duo also in Italy, Spotify has already thought of other functions and innovations that could please many users. Among...
Read more

TikTok has been accused of violating the privacy of underage users

Apps Brian Adam -
In the United States, TikTok is not doing well, between Donald Trump's will to ban the application from the country, Mike Pompeo's latest statements...
Read more

Alexa faces Google Assistant: can now be activated by voice in the app

Apps Brian Adam -
Alexa has an application to bring the assistant to almost any Android, there is also a method to change the Google Assistant launcher for...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY