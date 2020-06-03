Latest news
Updated:

SpaceX successfully assumes its role in the private space race

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AndroidBrian Adam -

Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple glasses already have a price and approximate launch date

It is not the first time that a company thinks of glasses as the perfect place to carry another...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google Photos tells you how much time is left for a photo to be purged from the trash

Android doesn't have a recycle bin like Windows, but Google Photos does. The photos you delete in Google Photos...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Google prepares a new Chromecast that will ‘copy’ Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Chromecasts are one of the best gadgets that Mountain View has invented in recent years Because they have allowed...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

BioShock: The Collection, Review for Nintendo Switch: heaven in your hands

The umpteenth trip to Rapture and Columbia, for the first time on a Nintendo console and a portable console,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Although the US government has already sent humans into space decades ago, it did so at a high cost. Last weekend, SpaceX demonstrated that the private sector has the ability to do it more economically by successfully bringing two astronauts to the International Space Station. For Elon Musk's company, valued at 36,000 million dollars (32,315 million euros), this milestone is two factors that will be key in promoting even bolder dreams: additional money and more political capital.

The manned launch was quite a technological achievement – Never before has a private company commissioned it and it is the first to be done from US soil in almost a decade. It was also a great bargain. NASA pays SpaceX about $ 55 million for each seat according to an estimate by the space agency itself unveiled last year. The United States has been paying $ 80 million a seat to use Russian ferries, and Boeing charges even more than that figure.

All in all, for SpaceX this success is less impressive from a financial point of view. Astronauts are not a big market. Fewer than 600 people have ever left our planet. The demand from the rest of the citizens, although highly uncertain, is emerging as something more promising – SpaceX's rival, the Nasdaq-listed Virgin Galactic, estimates potential annual revenue from space tourism at around $ 600 million by 2023.

SpaceX already knows that lower costs do not necessarily imply an explosion in demand. Its reusable rockets have dramatically lowered the cost of putting goods or people into orbit, so much so that the firm created in 2002 now controls a majority portion of this global commercial market. But even with these rockets, the number of launches fell last year compared to 2018.

The company does not worry too much about the financial field and sources familiar with its health in this regard have already said in the past that it operates with the idea of ​​covering costs or obtaining a very small profit. Either way, Musk has very expensive dreams. Its plan to put tens of thousands of satellites into orbit to provide broadband service globally will require far more capital than the company's recently raised $ 350 million. SpaceX estimated years ago that it could cost more than $ 10 billion. Getting to Mars will be even more expensive.

A hypothetical civil market could be a source of extra income. Beyond this, Saturday's launch is a major boost in terms of political support. Having a US company replacing foreign companies in such an important market and for less money, sounds good in Washington. This can help to obtain subsidies, contracts and favorable legislation in the future.

>

 

More Articles Like This

FORAS NA GAEILGE: 'We are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of crisis'

Latest news Brian Adam -
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie among the leading Irish language organizations and Foras na Gaeilge describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting...
Read more

The summer break for TUI can be ephemeral

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Vacation package operators trade in their ability to eliminate vacation planning hassles. This is not the case for TUI shareholders, since Covid-19 has...
Read more

It’s BlackOutTuesday: Instagram profiles turn black to fight racism

Latest news Brian Adam -
Everyone who opened social networks today came across the black box published by artists, actors and famous people on their profiles, seasoned with the...
Read more

Significant reduction in crime due to Covid-19

Community Brian Adam -
The Gardaí say that the outbreak of coronary virus has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of crimes recorded in March and...
Read more

‘Battlefield’ by Donald Trump of USA – Biden

Latest news Brian Adam -
Joe Biden, who will be a Democrat candidate in this year's presidential election, says that Donald Trump 'important to' patronize 'is' the welfare of...
Read more

Another eight Covid-19 fatalities in the State, ten new cases

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that eight others died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are ten new cases.This means that...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

SpaceX successfully assumes its role in the private space race

Although the US government has already sent humans into space decades ago, it did so at a high...
Read more
Apps

Google Chrome v83: finally there are groups of tabs and much more

Brian Adam -
We have been talking for a few weeks about the changes that Google is preparing for your browser and that, due to the coronavirus...
Read more
Top Stories

Space X rocket astronauts enter the space station

Brian Adam -
Florida: For the first time in history, two astronauts have been successfully transported to the International Space Station in orbit by a private space...
Read more
Latest news

FORAS NA GAEILGE: 'We are committed to being supportive and flexible during the period of crisis'

Brian Adam -
A survey carried out by Nuacht.ie among the leading Irish language organizations and Foras na Gaeilge describes how the crown virus crisis is affecting...
Read more
Corona Virus

The summer break for TUI can be ephemeral

Brian Adam -
Vacation package operators trade in their ability to eliminate vacation planning hassles. This is not the case for TUI shareholders, since Covid-19 has...
Read more
Editor's Pick

The robot that watched the streets for the coronavirus becomes … pastor!

Brian Adam -
The coronavirus crisis has brought many new features to our lives, although some of them were already there waiting for a moment in which...
Read more
Apps

Don't they let you go from Play Music to YouTube Music? So you can ask Google

Brian Adam -
We have been several days with the news that Google already allows you to transfer the entire music library that we have in Play...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY