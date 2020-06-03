SpaceX successfully assumes its role in the private space race

Although the US government has already sent humans into space decades ago, it did so at a high cost. Last weekend, SpaceX demonstrated that the private sector has the ability to do it more economically by successfully bringing two astronauts to the International Space Station. For Elon Musk's company, valued at 36,000 million dollars (32,315 million euros), this milestone is two factors that will be key in promoting even bolder dreams: additional money and more political capital.

The manned launch was quite a technological achievement – Never before has a private company commissioned it and it is the first to be done from US soil in almost a decade. It was also a great bargain. NASA pays SpaceX about $ 55 million for each seat according to an estimate by the space agency itself unveiled last year. The United States has been paying $ 80 million a seat to use Russian ferries, and Boeing charges even more than that figure.

All in all, for SpaceX this success is less impressive from a financial point of view. Astronauts are not a big market. Fewer than 600 people have ever left our planet. The demand from the rest of the citizens, although highly uncertain, is emerging as something more promising – SpaceX's rival, the Nasdaq-listed Virgin Galactic, estimates potential annual revenue from space tourism at around $ 600 million by 2023.

SpaceX already knows that lower costs do not necessarily imply an explosion in demand. Its reusable rockets have dramatically lowered the cost of putting goods or people into orbit, so much so that the firm created in 2002 now controls a majority portion of this global commercial market. But even with these rockets, the number of launches fell last year compared to 2018.

The company does not worry too much about the financial field and sources familiar with its health in this regard have already said in the past that it operates with the idea of ​​covering costs or obtaining a very small profit. Either way, Musk has very expensive dreams. Its plan to put tens of thousands of satellites into orbit to provide broadband service globally will require far more capital than the company's recently raised $ 350 million. SpaceX estimated years ago that it could cost more than $ 10 billion. Getting to Mars will be even more expensive.

A hypothetical civil market could be a source of extra income. Beyond this, Saturday's launch is a major boost in terms of political support. Having a US company replacing foreign companies in such an important market and for less money, sounds good in Washington. This can help to obtain subsidies, contracts and favorable legislation in the future.

