SpaceX Starlink, postponed the launch of June 26, 2020

After opening the pre-registration for the service, SpaceX is preparing to make another important one launch today. There are only a few hours left when we write and the timetable is not bad for us Italians.

In fact, according to what is reported by TechCrunch, starting from 22:15 Italian today 26 June 2020 the live broadcast will start on the official YouTube channel of SpaceX (you can watch it through the player above). The actual launch should take place a few minutes later. It starts from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A (Florida).

In any case, the company of Elon Musk will launch an additional group of 57 Starlink satellites, which will join the existing “constellation”, which aims to create high-speed satellite Internet on a global level. Among other things, today’s launch also includes the presence of 2 BlackSky satellites, used for imaging services. Obviously, Falcon 9 will be used, which has now successfully completed several such launches. The first stage of the booster is also expected to return to Earth.

Do you think it is the fourth launch in less than a month if we also consider the historical one of the Crew Dragon that occurred on May 30, 2020? By the way, it has already been confirmed that the astronauts will return to Earth in August. In short, Elon Musk and associates are proceeding at a fast pace.

Standing down from today’s Starlink mission; team needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts, but Falcon 9 and the satellites are healthy. Will announce new target launch date once confirmed on the Range — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 26, 2020

Update at 20:26 26/06/2020: SpaceX announced the postponement of the launch tonight with a post published on his official Twitter profile. Elon Musk’s company team will need some more time to perform all the various tests. The new launch date will be released soon.