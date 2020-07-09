SpaceX shares the spectacular photos of the Falcon 9 landing

After the successful launch for the US Space Force, which brought a GPS III satellite into orbit, SpaceX shared some spectacular high-resolution photos of the landing of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket occurred in that context.

The images, which leave you breathless, have been published on the SpaceX official Twitter profile and later also shared by Elon Musk. The photos show I three “highlights” of the landing is allow us to better understand the real dimensions of the Falcon 9. Among other things, a user commented on the post of the space company by publishing a rather interesting photo, which you can see at the bottom of the news. In the image, you can see what is probably a SpaceX employee alongside the huge first stage.

By the way, just a few days ago we told you on these pages about the huge dimensions of the Starship tanks. In conclusion, the space sector does not think or act “small”. In any case, the photos published by SpaceX portray another important success for the company of Elon Musk, who does not seem to want to “rest” even a second. In fact, just think that in August the astronauts are expected to return to Earth aboard the Crew Dragon. In case you are wondering, yes: we are talking about Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley, the protagonists of the historic launch that started on May 30, 2020.

Small gem: the landing platform is called “Just Read the Instructions” (“you just have to read the instructions”). In short, Musk never denies himself.