SpaceX recovers semi-olives ‘on the fly’ with nets: here are the videos!

By Brian Adam
Elon Musk, or the fifth richest person in the world, never ceases to amaze. This time, his SpaceX has managed to perform an intriguing recovery.

In particular, according to what is reported by Engadget and TechCrunch and as can be seen in the videos published by the same SpaceX on Twitter, not only was the launch yesterday 20 July 2020 a success, but Elon Musk’s company managed to recover both of the rocket’s semi-wishbones. Elon Musk had already announced the finish line through a tweet released this morning.

In short, the ANASIS-2 mission, which successfully brought a South Korean satellite into orbit that will be used for military communications, was very interesting for various reasons. Just think that just before the launch there was a breathtaking event, that is the passage of the comet NEOWISE over the launch area. Furthermore, the correct return to Earth of the first stage of Falcon 9, landed on the drone ship “Just Read the Instructions”, was not lacking.

As for the aforementioned semi-olives, you should know that the latter are often “lost” during a launch of this type. However, Elon Musk’s willingness to recover as much as possible, as already done with the first stage of the rocket, has led SpaceX to study a method not to “throw” the semi-olives and recover them in the shortest time possible. On the other hand, space costs are very high and in this case, we are talking about multi-million dollars.

If you are wondering how the recovery took place, you must know that SpaceX used two ships with nets that recovered the half-olives “on the fly” (the latter have a sort of parachute). In any case, Musk’s company has thought of everything. In fact, if the ships fail in their intent, the semi-olives are able to float and can, therefore, be recovered later. In case you are wondering, yes: even in this case the names of the ships are “atypical”. In fact, the latter is called GO Ms Tree and GO Ms Chief.

