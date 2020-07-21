MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
SpaceX, imminent launch: the comet NEOWISE gives a show in Cape Canaveral

By Brian Adam
Everything seems to be ready at SpaceX for the umpteenth launch of these months (just to mention a mission that ended successfully in recent weeks, there was the one for the US Space Force). However, today is a special day. Indeed, the comet NEOWISE appeared above the place where the rocket will start by SpaceX.

In particular, according to what is reported by TechCrunch and as you can see through the official YouTube channel of SpaceX, the mission called ANASIS-2 is leaving at 23:00 Italian time today July 20, 2020. The launch will start from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (Florida). You can follow the live streaming directly through the player above.

In case you are wondering, yes: the rocket that will be used is the iconic Falcon 9 and the first stage is precisely what brought astronauts Behnken and Hurley to the International Space Station (ISS) at the end of May 2020 in the context of the historic Demo-2 mission, which allowed US astronauts to return to fly from the ground to stars and stripes. Among other things, a possible date relating to the return to Earth of the astronauts of the Crew Dragon has been recently announced, or 1 August 2020.

Returning to today’s launch, the ANASIS-2 mission has set itself the goal of launch a South Korean satellite into orbit, which will be used for military communications. We know what the most attentive of you are thinking: yes, the “return to Earth” of the first stage is expected. The drone ship positioned in the Atlantic Ocean that will be used today is “Just Read the Instructions”. In short, once again Elon Musk and associates are ready to make our dream. We only hope that there are no postponements such as those related to the launch of the Starlink satellites.

In any case, at the time of writing, the weather seems favourable. Small gem: according to what published by SpaceX on Twitter, a very interesting event is taking place right before the launch. Indeed, the comet NEOWISE showed up in the starry sky of Cape Canaveral. For more information on this comet, we advise you to consult our in-depth analysis of NEOWISE.

