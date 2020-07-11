Tech NewsSpace tech
SpaceX, imminent launch for the Space Force: here the live streaming

By Brian Adam
Despite the postponement of the launch of the Starlink satellites (at the moment there doesn’t seem to be a date for the next attempt yet), SpaceX has certainly not lost heart and today June 30, 2020, is ready for another launch, this time on behalf of the U.S. Space Force.

In particular, according to what is reported by TechCrunch and as you can see in the live broadcast on the official SpaceX YouTube channel, the Falcon 9 rocket is ready to leave Cape Canaveral (Florida) at 9:55 pm Italian, but the live streaming should start a few minutes earlier. In any case, you can follow the launch directly from this page, through the player you see above.

If it is one of the first times that you follow these “events”, you must know that, if everything goes in the right direction, you can also see the landing of the first stage of Falcon 9, which should take place thanks to a drone ship positioned in the Atlantic ocean. In short, Elon Musk and associates are preparing to give show once again. We also remind you that the Crew Dragon astronauts should return in August, so great moments in space are waiting for us.

For the uninitiated, today’s mission will carry a GPS satellite III (not to be confused with Starlink satellites, those that will be used for satellite Internet) which will join the others already in orbit. GPS III satellites will be used to keep the NAVSTAR global positioning system (GPS) operational. To find out more, we advise you to consult the official website of Lockheed Martin (well-known US aerospace engineering company that produced these satellites).

We remind you that the United States Space Force, active since December 20, 2019, independently, is one of the U.S. militaries that deals with space operations. If you are a fan of TV series, surely you have heard of it also because of Netflix’s “Space Force”.

