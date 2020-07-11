SpaceX, imminent launch for Starlink satellites: how to follow the live broadcast

After several postponements, the big day should finally come: SpaceX is preparing to launch 57 Starlink satellites (and 2 BlackSky satellites used for imaging services).

The company has, in fact, announced the new attempt through a post published on its official Twitter profile. If everything goes as planned, the launch will start at 4:54 pm today 11 July 2020. You can follow the live broadcast via the player above.

The details of the mission will surely be known to many of you, but let’s refresh your memory: Elon Musk and associates want to use the Starlink satellites to build a network Global high-speed satellite internet. Among other things, pre-registrations to test the service have recently been opened.

In any case, if you have never followed the launch of this type (not even that of a few days ago relating to the GPS III satellite for the US Space Force), we give you a simple tip: try to stay connected for a few minutes even after the launch. In fact, in addition to when the countdown ends, there is also another “magic moment”: the landing of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket on a drone ship. Small interesting gem: in case you haven’t noticed, these platforms positioned in the ocean always have funny names, clearly the result of Musk’s mind. For example, it’s impossible not to mention “Of Course I Still Love You” and “Just Read The Instructions”.

In short, hoping that the weather conditions will not lead to other “headaches”, surely space enthusiasts have an event not to be missed today. The departure is always scheduled from Cape Canaveral (Florida).

Targeting Saturday, July 11 at 10:54 a.m. EDT for Falcon 9 launch of 57 Starlink satellites and 2 BlackSky spacecraft, a @SpaceflightInc customer — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 9, 2020

