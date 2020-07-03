SpaceX ‘explosion’, the Boston Dynamics Zeus robot in the area: there is also a small house!

Elon Musk and SpaceX never cease to amaze. Today we are dealing with one of those incredible ideas that are probably the fruit of the atypical CEO’s mind. Indeed, the company is using a “domestic robot” (who has a lot of “little house”) to get help during his tests. Yes, you got it right.

In particular, according to what is reported by the Daily Mail and as you can see in the video published by the LabPadre YouTube channel, following the now-iconic “explosion” of the Starship SN7 test tank (made specifically to understand its limits), SpaceX has decided to send Zeus, a Boston Dynamics robot, to check for damage. In fact, carefully watching the video in which you see the tank, immediately after the “explosion” you see a figure moving near the involved area.

Some fans, therefore, wondered what it was, since it almost looked like a dog. Afterwards, the Twitter profile RGVAerialPhotography has published a photo that shows from above the place where SpaceX performed the test. Analyzing the photo, at the top right you can see it a yellow silhouette which refers in all respects to the robots of Boston Dynamics. As previously mentioned, the one used in this context seems to be called Zeus.

SN7 aftermath from an aerial perspective! Is that Zeuz standing by (yellow thing on the concrete pad)?#spacex #bocachica pic.twitter.com/UhUJmj9aui — RGVAerialPhotography (@RGVaerialphotos) June 23, 2020

By the way, the operator of the Twitter profile Cooper_Hime managed to track down a “house for Zeus” in the test area of ​​Elon Musk’s company. In short, there seems to be little doubt as to what the CEO of SpaceX is doing, that is, to use a robot so as not to risk the lives of human employees.