SpaceX, Beta of satellite Internet coming soon: official message and leak

By Brian Adam
SpaceX, Beta of satellite Internet coming soon: official message and leak

This morning we told you about SpaceX’s request to those interested in the Starlink service. Put simply, the company of Elon Musk asked for the full address of residence and the willingness to participate in the Beta phase to those who had pre-registered. We have also received this communication.

Furthermore, according to what reported by TechCrunch, in the last hours, several leaks have emerged linked to the high-speed satellite Internet that will work thanks to Starlink satellites.

The official SpaceX message on the Starlink service

Let’s start with the message we received from SpaceX, which you can see in the screenshot at the bottom of the news. In the e-mail sent by the company to those who had pre-registered long ago, we read: “The Starlink team started accepting full addresses (instead of just the ZIP code) via starlink.com. This will allow us to provide more precise details regarding availability service in specific areas.

(…) Starlink’s private beta will begin this summer, while the public phase will take place later. If you have registered for updates, we will notify you when there will be beta testing opportunities related to your area. Thank you for your interest in Starlink!“.

In short, the e-mail we received is very clear about the beginning of the first Beta phase. By the way, by pressing the “Update my Address” button, you are taken to the official SpaceX website, where it is possible to select Italian addresses through Google search. Once the address is updated, the website does not provide further information.

Leaks on the high-speed satellite Internet

However, as mentioned above, several interesting leaks related to the service have leaked in the last few hours. In fact, it looks like the service will require a “parabola” to function (you can see it in the cover image). If you are thinking that there is some “rip-off”, in reality, it is not so: everything suggests that this hardware will come provided free of charge to participants in the Beta phase. The only thing that could be required is a “check off a few dollars on the card” (we speak of 1/3 dollars), which would be carried out both to verify the identity of those who register for the service and to test the billing service linked to Starlink. In any case, according to the leaks, users will have to proceed by themselves with the installation of the hardware received.

You count that the first stages of testing should take place in the United States of America and Canada. In addition, the service will not be entirely stable, since SpaceX is expected to perform several remote software updates. In particular, reference is made to the fact that, at least at this stage, the connection will not be ideal for work and gaming. In addition to this, it seems that Musk’s company will monitor the use that users will make of the service, reserving the right to suspend people who try to make unauthorized use.

There is also other interesting information: apparently, those who enter the Beta test phase will have to provide feedback on a regular basis, using the Starlink connection for at least 30 minutes/hour a day. If you are wondering what will happen to the hardware at the end of the test, it seems that users will have to return it.

