Space tech
SpaceX, astronauts ring the Nasdaq opening bell from the ISS

By Brian Adam
After the historic launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule from Cape Canaveral on May 30, 2020, and the arrival of Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley on the International Space Station (ISS), the two astronauts have been at the centre of another interesting event. Indeed, the bell of the opening of the Nasdaq was played from Space.

In particular, according to what reported by Space, to celebrate the launch of the Crew Dragon, it was decided to entrust the commander Chris Cassidy, flanked by Behnken and Hurley, the honour of carrying out the symbolic gesture relating to the opening of the Nasdaq, the stock exchange which focuses mainly on technology companies. Everything happened on June 2, 2020, and was also broadcast live via a giant screen located in Times Square (New York).

Obviously, there was no lack of congratulations on the milestone, given that Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman praised the two astronauts who took part in the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon: “It is truly a crucial moment for the development of the space economy. A new era of private space flight“.

In the same opinion, astronaut Hurley, who in a video that went “on the air” shortly before the bell rang said: “The more people who can fly in space, the better we will be as a species. (…) Going to Space changes you, look at our Planet and see how fragile it is. (…) It changes you for the better“.

