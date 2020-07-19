SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the Crew Dragon are about to return to Earth!

After the first rumors of a few weeks ago, we finally have precise information regarding when astronauts protagonists of the historic mission involving the Crew Dragon capsule will return to Earth.

In particular, according to what reported by Engadget and TechCrunch and as written by Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, on his official Twitter profile, the departure of astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley is scheduled for August 1, 2020. The actual arrival on Earth should take place on August 2, 2020, as those who have already followed the “going” will know well (the times are more or less the same). In any case, the window is not yet completely precise, given that the weather conditions will have to be seen.

We remind you that Behnken and Hurley were the protagonists of a historic launch on May 30, 2020, when they left aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, reaching the ISS (International Space Station) as their final destination. This mission finally gave the US astronauts the opportunity return to fly from the ground with stars and stripes. Donald Trump, president of the United States of America, made some rather enthusiastic statements immediately after the launch, stating that the United States will be the first to take the man to Mars and get a woman to set foot on the moon.

During the weeks they stayed on the ISS, Behnken and Hurley took part in very important activities. For example, they were present when the ISS captain rang the NASDAQ opening bell. In addition, Behnken took part in the extravehicular activity in which Cassidy lost the mirror, a “space walk” that was among those planned to replace the now “obsolete” nickel hydrogen batteries used by the International Space Station with other lithium-ion ones . In short, Behnken and Hurley have done their homework and now are preparing to go home. We just have to wait a few more weeks.