Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the Crew Dragon are about to return to Earth!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook, Google and Apple introduce new emojis

San Francisco: On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Facebook, Google and Apple have introduced new emojis to express...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the Crew Dragon are about to return to Earth!

After the first rumors of a few weeks ago, we finally have precise information regarding when astronauts protagonists of the historic mission involving the Crew Dragon capsule will return to Earth.

In particular, according to what reported by Engadget and TechCrunch and as written by Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, on his official Twitter profile, the departure of astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley is scheduled for August 1, 2020. The actual arrival on Earth should take place on August 2, 2020, as those who have already followed the “going” will know well (the times are more or less the same). In any case, the window is not yet completely precise, given that the weather conditions will have to be seen.

We remind you that Behnken and Hurley were the protagonists of a historic launch on May 30, 2020, when they left aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, reaching the ISS (International Space Station) as their final destination. This mission finally gave the US astronauts the opportunity return to fly from the ground with stars and stripes. Donald Trump, president of the United States of America, made some rather enthusiastic statements immediately after the launch, stating that the United States will be the first to take the man to Mars and get a woman to set foot on the moon.

During the weeks they stayed on the ISS, Behnken and Hurley took part in very important activities. For example, they were present when the ISS captain rang the NASDAQ opening bell. In addition, Behnken took part in the extravehicular activity in which Cassidy lost the mirror, a “space walk” that was among those planned to replace the now “obsolete” nickel hydrogen batteries used by the International Space Station with other lithium-ion ones . In short, Behnken and Hurley have done their homework and now are preparing to go home. We just have to wait a few more weeks.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

NASA, all ready for Mars with the Perseverance rover: the countdown has started

Space tech Brian Adam -
Following several postponements, NASA has finally officially started i "preparations" for the launch of the Perseverance rover on Mars. Everything is now ready for...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the competitors are. 2020 is the year...
Read more

Huawei Mate 40, here is the latest news on technical data, price and design

Android Brian Adam -
In June online tipsters started talking about the new Huawei Mate 40 series, continuing to search for information in every corner of the network....
Read more

Twitter hackers reveal themselves at NYT: they are young, one lives with mom

Cybersecurity Brian Adam -
The hacker attack suffered by Twitter a few days ago, which even saw access to internal systems and the publication of a scam related...
Read more

Sunday Bomb Offer: Apple Watch 5 at the lowest price on the web on Amazon

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Amazon brings with it a bomb offer on this Sunday in July. The giant by Jeff Bezos, in fact, allows you to take home...
Read more

28 gigantic black holes were discovered that were "hiding" in plain sight

Space tech Brian Adam -
Looking at the sky you always discover something new. Thanks to the re-observation of the radiographic maps of the sky, in fact, scientists discovered...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY