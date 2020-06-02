Tech NewsSpace tech
SpaceX and NASA: how to see the arrival of astronauts on the ISS

By Brian Adam
SpaceX and NASA: how to see the arrival of astronauts on the ISS

After the successful launch from Cape Canaveral, which was broadcast through the usual channels on the evening of yesterday 30 May 2020, today there will be another historical direct: thearrival of astronauts on the International Space Station.

How to see the arrival of astronauts on the ISS

On board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley will reach the ISS at 4:29 pm Italian time today May 31, 2020. The event will be streamed live through the official YouTube channels of NASA and SpaceX. By the way, both are at the center of a direct non-stop that has been going on since the launch. If you are used to using other platforms, you can rely on NASA’s official Twitch channel. In short, the methods to see the event are certainly not lacking.

A historic launch for the United States of America and for the world

Yesterday’s evening of 30 May 2020 was a historic launch, which opens up a new era of space exploration. American astronauts return to fly from the stars and stripes after 9 long years, through a spectacular mission from different points of view. No more Soyuz, goodbye Kazakhstan: we return in style to that of Cape Canaveral.

The undisputed protagonist is Elon Musk, who with his SpaceX has launched the astronauts inside the “futuristic” Crew Dragon capsule, a concentrate of technology that finally allows the crew to use touch screen panels.

Not to mention the return to the ground of the first stage, which Musk plans to reuse at least ten more times. Landed safely in a platform located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, called Of Course I Still Love You (yes, this is his real name), he excited millions of spectators, completing his task in a few minutes.

A historic event that will continue today with the docking. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, has made some enthusiastic statements after the launch, indicating that this event is nothing more than the beginning for the United States, which plan to take a path that will bring the man to Mars, passing through the return to the Moon. Trump reiterated that the US will be the first to achieve these goals, bringing the first woman to the Moon and the first human crew to Mars.

In the President’s speech, there was no lack of compliments to Elon Musk and statements of support for NASA and SpaceX. In short, the USA really seems to be convinced, today more than ever, a invest in space exploration. Trump said that there will probably be difficulties and something not very pleasant will happen, but at that moment we must not be discouraged and we must continue to pursue our goal.

