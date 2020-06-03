Latest newsTop Stories
Space X rocket astronauts enter the space station

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Florida: For the first time in history, two astronauts have been successfully transported to the International Space Station in orbit by a private space rocket and capsule.

It should be noted that the United States sent the last space shuttle for astronauts in 2011. And now two astronauts have been sent to the International Space Station (ISS) by Elon Musk's private company SpaceX. Experts have called it a historic step in which, for the first time, the SpaceX company has played its full role.

On Saturday, two NASA astronauts, Doug Hurley and Bob Behan, were launched into the ISS orbit by dragon spacecraft, and the astronauts have now stepped into the ISS.

Earlier, the SpaceX company tested its rocket and the entire system, and from 2012 to 2020 flew 20 flights to the ISS and delivered cargo there. During this time the Dragon Payload system was improved and its design was changed. Then in May 2014, Elon Musk designed a dragon capsule for seven people that looked a lot like the Apollo spacecraft. However, the dragon was designed to carry extra weight and people.

Interestingly, the Dragon Capsule will bring astronauts back to Earth and is equipped with 16 thrusters that help the rider travel to its destination in orbit. "We've redesigned it into a 21st century spacecraft," said the SpaceX company. There are touch screens on the inside that provide different controls.

The difficult stage of returning to earth

It should be noted that the return of the Dragon Space Capsule to Earth will also be a big challenge as it will travel at 25 times the speed of sound on Earth and fall into the sea. In the process, the surface of the capsule will heat up drastically, which experts have also expressed concern about. Elon Musk is also concerned.

