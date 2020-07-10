MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Space tourism, Virgin Galactic is about to unveil the interiors of Spaceship!

By Brian Adam
After NASA opens up to commercial suborbital space flights, which seems to almost “favour” private companies, another big announcement is coming in the space tourism field. Indeed, Virgin Galactic will reveal soon the cabin of his SpaceShipTwo spaceplane.

The announcement came directly through the company’s official website (via Market Research Post), while the live broadcast will take place on July 28, 2020, starting from 19:00 Italian. By the way, live streaming has already been scheduled, as you can see on Virgin Galactic’s official YouTube channel.

Very interesting is the fact that the company founded by Richard Branson wants to create “immersive virtual experiences” related to the flights and interiors of the SpaceShipTwo, so as to allow users to “interact” directly from home. No precise information was provided, but it certainly could be an interesting moment for enthusiasts and the curious.

For the uninitiated, Virgin Galactic is the same company that had made headlines in December 2018 because of the first historic launch of the VSS Unity spaceplane, which according to many was a moment of fundamental importance to carry forward the intent related to the space tourism. Among other things, staying in our Italy, the spaceport of Grottaglie (Taranto) has been around for quite a while.

