Tech NewsSpace tech
Updated:

Space tourism in a hot air balloon in a few years: the futuristic project

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Space Tourism In A Hot Air Balloon In A Few Years
Space Tourism In A Hot Air Balloon In A Few Years

The space sector has been giving us great satisfaction lately. Waiting to see the return of SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth, it’s interesting to focus on what the future will be. In fact, more and more companies are targeting the space tourism business.

On the other hand, following the recent announcement by NASA, that after the historic launch of the Crew Dragon capsule it is opening up more and more to private individuals, the road appears to be well marked. By the way, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos has announced that in 2023 it will bring two tourists to the ISS (International Space Station) and one of them will take part in a “spacewalk”.

In any case, space tourism is also targeted by companies such as Virgin Galactic, which also signed an agreement in 2018 to implement a spaceport in the Taranto-Grottaglie area. In August 2019 it was rumoured that the first suborbital flights could take off by mid-2021. We will see, at the moment there are no precise dates yet, but you understand well that you are going in a specific direction.

As for today’s news, also reported by CNN, a company called Space Perspective is working on a very interesting futuristic project. The latter plans to bring tourists to Space (about 30,000 meters) inside a sort of hi-tech “hot air balloon” called Spaceship Neptune, which aims to transport up to nine people (pilot included) in a flight lasting about six hours. The futuristic design was created by PriestmanGoode designers, who come from the UK and are the same ones who created a concept for the passenger transport module of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop project.

Space Tourism In A Hot Air Balloon In A Few Year
Space Tourism In A Hot Air Balloon In A Few Year

The company plans to run I first tests in 2021, starting from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Initially, everything will happen unmanned, but Space Perspective aims to launch these commercial flights in a few years. Among other things, his ambitions do not stop there, given that inside the hi-tech “hot air balloon” there should also be a kind of bar area and an Internet connection to publish photos on social networks. There will also be a bathroom, which should have a breathtaking view.

In any case, the company’s plans are those of expanding through spaceports a little bit all over the world, starting with that of Cecil (Jacksonville, Florida). Who knows that Space Perspective will not be able to reach Taranto or some other area of ​​Italy in the future. In short, we just have to wait hopefully.

More Articles Like This

A self-contained robot with ultraviolet light tubes: MIT’s idea to disinfect rooms of coronaviruses and other pathogens

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
With the "new normal" and the de-escalations, the safety and disinfection measures surrounding the coronavirus are still far from over, and we continue to...
Read more

Apple patents an incredible 5-screen MacBook Pro

Apple Brian Adam -
After the revolution of ARM-based processors for Macs, we return to talk about future of Apple and, more precisely, that of MacBooks. In fact,...
Read more

Sky and Sky Q: July 2020 offers for new subscribers

Tech News Brian Adam -
Punctual as every month, here is our appointment with the best offers offered by Sky to new customers in July 2020. If June 2020 will...
Read more

This Disney neural network is capable of creating realistic high-resolution deepfakes with enormous potential for cinema

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Over the past few years we have seen how deepfakes technology has been improving. Slowly but surely, researchers have developed increasingly capable models with...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is better not to be unprepared...
Read more

Google Maps improves its design in Android Auto for mobile

Android Brian Adam -
Android Auto is starting to update via server with a new interface for Google Maps. This is an important renewal of the UI in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY