Space tourism in a hot air balloon in a few years: the futuristic project

The space sector has been giving us great satisfaction lately. Waiting to see the return of SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts to Earth, it’s interesting to focus on what the future will be. In fact, more and more companies are targeting the space tourism business.

On the other hand, following the recent announcement by NASA, that after the historic launch of the Crew Dragon capsule it is opening up more and more to private individuals, the road appears to be well marked. By the way, the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos has announced that in 2023 it will bring two tourists to the ISS (International Space Station) and one of them will take part in a “spacewalk”.

In any case, space tourism is also targeted by companies such as Virgin Galactic, which also signed an agreement in 2018 to implement a spaceport in the Taranto-Grottaglie area. In August 2019 it was rumoured that the first suborbital flights could take off by mid-2021. We will see, at the moment there are no precise dates yet, but you understand well that you are going in a specific direction.

As for today’s news, also reported by CNN, a company called Space Perspective is working on a very interesting futuristic project. The latter plans to bring tourists to Space (about 30,000 meters) inside a sort of hi-tech “hot air balloon” called Spaceship Neptune, which aims to transport up to nine people (pilot included) in a flight lasting about six hours. The futuristic design was created by PriestmanGoode designers, who come from the UK and are the same ones who created a concept for the passenger transport module of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop project.

The company plans to run I first tests in 2021, starting from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Initially, everything will happen unmanned, but Space Perspective aims to launch these commercial flights in a few years. Among other things, his ambitions do not stop there, given that inside the hi-tech “hot air balloon” there should also be a kind of bar area and an Internet connection to publish photos on social networks. There will also be a bathroom, which should have a breathtaking view.

In any case, the company’s plans are those of expanding through spaceports a little bit all over the world, starting with that of Cecil (Jacksonville, Florida). Who knows that Space Perspective will not be able to reach Taranto or some other area of ​​Italy in the future. In short, we just have to wait hopefully.