Friday, May 8, 2020
Space Jam: A New Legacy, a great legacy on the shoulders of LeBron James

By Brian Adam
special Space Jam: A New Legacy, a great legacy on the shoulders of LeBron James

Warner Bros. has recently released the first poster, complete with a release date, linked to Space Jam: A New Legacy, generating, as easily foreseeable, a real schism between the web flows. Symbol of the 90s, the first and iconic chapter of this brand has remained engraved in the hearts and minds of the public so as to make the news welcome in a somewhat dichotomous way: it is right or not to go to affect that precious cinematic gem with such a distant sequel? Several questions, but as many are the possible answers that can motivate the choice of this operation that we would not dare to call nostalgic, but smart, intelligent.

We therefore begin to clarify together, while underlining that at the time of details on the film, very few are known except that it will be available in cinemas (except for any delays caused by COVID-19) starting from 16 July 2021.

A generational bridge

The first Space Jam influenced a lot in the global diffusion of basketball. The film was in fact positioned at a particular moment in Michael Jordan’s career, and if you see The Last Dance on Netflix you will understand even more the reason. A legendary figure of the NBA who inspired many other artists to merge this sport in their ideas by exploiting his charisma and the environment created around him: we mention Slam Dunk, Takehiko Inoue’s manga that was inspired by the # 23 Chicago Bulls for own characters and their characterization.

So understand how much Space Jam is one of the best childhood memories of many people who discovered, each in a completely subjective way, the love for basketball or for the cinema itself thanks to the mixed technique that mixed real scenes with other animated ones.
The presence of Looney Tunes it was a great way to make the concept of cartoon evolve towards the eyes of a more mature audience: in short, that film managed to unite so many generations different in age and interest in an extraordinary way.

Bringing it all back to today, aware of how impossible it is to replicate the atmosphere of the 90s, we ask this question: it is so difficult to create a generational bridge between the old guard and the millennials? Analyzing the trend of film distribution in recent years, there have been no such products capable of re-proposing a social aspect of this nature. Today’s children and teenagers know Space Jam? Given the time span between the first chapter and this, we could imagine not. Warner’s move is consistent, and the moment is propitious although there is a more than obvious dose of business risk given the importance of the brand.

LeBron James and Bugs Bunny: sparks on the parquet

We know that many fans, especially after the sad loss of early 2020, they wanted to see Kobe Bryant in Space Jam: A New Legacy but, if you have a good knowledge of the character, you know better than us how poorly suited the role would have been compared to LeBron James.
We are not talking about basketball skills but those of “stage phenomenon” that only the current leader of the Los Angeles Lakers, in many years of career, has managed to guarantee to the bandwagon called the NBA.

Iconic gestures before the ball in two, crushed with mimic and facial expressions filmed everywhere and much more make it the right protagonist of the film. Compared to Jordan, it may even be so out of line as to give that extra touch of panache to the film.
The particular element in all this talk is thinking to LeBron James’ own career mass, while winning rings on rings with performances at the edge of science fiction, constantly compared to that of the most influential basketball game on the planet.

May this persistent stimulus in your life not bring James giving his best in Space Jam: A New Legacy? Knowing the king’s enormous ego (for those who are not accustomed to the world of the NBA, it is one of his nicknames), it is easy to think of a series of stunts that can be compared to his reference point and, why not, even improved in spectacular terms.
We are talking about different eras of basketball, a sport that has changed considerably also due to the ever better performance of the athletes. In this regard, all the others will also play a determining factor NBA “stars” called into question within the film.

Finally it is right to speculate the long-awaited relationship with Bugs Bunny, charismatic leader of the Tunes, ready to have a new Champion at his side. Will they change the cards on the table? He will be the hungry carrot eater to lead LeBron James on an adventure to the limit of any human imagination or, as happened in the past, will the fear and fear of losing something dear play against the most loved rabbit ever?
We are sure of one thing, if many dialogues will be based on modern slang we will laugh until we end up with jokes related to social networks (where James is the undisputed protagonist) and beyond.

Faithful to the past, but not too much

We must then be respectful of the first Space Jam, but to a certain extent. The fear of seeing a modern reinterpretation of the first chapter is undoubted considering the well-known fashion of using “safe used machinery”. On the other hand, we would not want a distortion such as to lose that harmonious magic found within the very first basketball adventure of Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Duffy Duck and all the other Looney Tunes.

We hope for a compromise that goes to wink at the past by introducing at least one bombastic detail that can characterize Space Jam: A New Legacy as a possible symbol of these times.

Just as happened for the first in the 90s, a chapter of the brand born of the time in which it was produced. The subtitle itself, although it does not make originality its trademark, seems to point towards a new course that can make young and old dream again.

