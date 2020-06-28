Space Adventures will bring 2 tourists to the space station in 2023

The International Space Station has opened its “borders” to tourism. A US space tourism company, Space Adventures, booked two seats on a Russian Soyuz capsule bound for the orbiting station in 2023. One of those tourists will also take part in a spacewalk.

This is the second flight to Space Adventures: the airline has booked two seats, also on Soyuz, for passengers on launch in 2021. “AWe signed a contract with Energia [which is part of Roscosmos] which will allow two people to visit the ISS for 14 days,” says Space Adventures spokesperson Stacey Tearne.”During their stay, one of the participants will have the opportunity to take a walk in space“.

The company has already carried seven passengers in eight trips to the space station between 2001 and 2009. Each flight costs between $ 20 million and $ 35 million per person. In 2006, moreover, Space Adventures offered spacewalks to his customers for an additional cost of $ 15 million and for a small 90-minute excursion, but no one has ever accepted the service.

“A private citizen taking a spacewalk would be another huge step forward in private space flight“, says Eric Anderson, CEO of Space Adventures, in a company statement.”We appreciate the opportunity to celebrate two decades of orbital space tourism with our Russian partners by opening another first experience ever.“Earlier this year, Space Adventures also purchased four seats on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in orbit around Earth for up to five days.