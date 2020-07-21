Latest newsTech NewsSpace tech
South Korea’s successful test launch of a defense satellite into space

By Brian Adam
South Korea becomes 10th country to have defense satellite - Photo: AFP

Seoul: South Korea successfully launches first defence satellite

According to a foreign news agency, South Korea has decided to increase its defence capabilities against its neighbour North Korea, under which South Korea successfully tested the launch of its first defence satellite ANASIS-II into space.

According to reports, South Korea successfully tested a defence satellite in space with the help of private rocket company SpaceX. SpaceX officials also confirmed that the video was released on the social networking site Twitter.

South Korean defence officials said in a statement that the ANASIS-II satellite was launched into space from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in the US state of Florida at 5:30 p.m. Has joined which will now provide us with permanent and secure communication.

Defence officials said the defence satellite is expected to reach its desired orbit within two weeks, while the South Korean military will take over the system after testing the satellite in October.

