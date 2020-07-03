‘Sorry’ at anyNeill if Storey’s big funeral hurt anyone

There is great disagreement and controversy over the funeral of the republican who was well attended despite pandemic restrictions

Deputy First Minister in Stormont Michelle askedNeill said she had complied with the regulations at Bobby Storey’s funeral in Belfast this week but also said she was “sorry” if she hurt the incident anyone who has been grieving for some time.

The leaders of the five parties in Northern Ireland are meeting today in an attempt to resolve the disagreement that arose from the large crowd at the funeral of the republican, despite the pandemic restrictions still in place.

“The heartache of every family is of equal importance,” Michelle beganNeill in her statement.

“I find it heartening that the necessary restrictions that were in place at the time have contributed to the heartache of the bereaved families during the pandemic.

“It was very difficult for families who could not get the support of their families and families to help them at a very difficult time.

“It also saddens me if the grieving families are reunited for several days. I regret that. ”

WhileNeill said it was “unlucky” that the Executive had split due to the controversy.

“We have important work to do and I firmly believe that all parties in the Executive are committed to that work and to the sharing of power.

“The Covid-19 is still with us and I will continue to guide us through this and on to the recovery.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also apologized to anyone who was overwhelmed by the large crowds who stood at the side of the street at Martin Storey’s funeral.

The press conference on the coronervirus measures arranged yesterday was canceled, at which Arlene Foster and Michelle developedNeill were to attend. Arlene Foster said that she was not prepared to be on the same platform as Michelle beganNeill until the dispute that resulted from havingNeill’s funeral during the pandemic was resolved.