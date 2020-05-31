MobileAndroidTech NewsShopping Guide
Updated:

Sony Xperia 1 with 64GB microSD on offer on Amazon today May 31st

By Brian Adam
Sony Xperia 1 with 64GB microSD on offer on Amazon today May 31st

After the offer on the Surface Pro 7 that we had the opportunity to talk about this morning, we return again to Amazon for another promotion proposed by the giant of Jeff Bezos. This time, however, we move to smartphones.

At 682.52 Euros it is possible to take home the "bundle" containing the Sony Xperia 1 and a 64 gigabyte microSD. This package is on sale exclusively on Amazon, and to make it more interesting this offer thinks that will surely push many to choose the smartphone of the Asian company.

The device indeed includes one 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen, Dual-Sim, with 128 gigabytes of internal memory (to which are added those of the microSD) and 6 gigabytes of RAM. On a technical level we also find the Creator Mode which guarantees professional level color precision, but there is also Dolby Atmos support for an enveloping sound.

As for the photographic sector, there are three lenses: one 16mm super wide angle, one 26mm and one last 52mm with 2x optical zoom.

The product benefits from all the benefits provided by Prime, including free delivery. In the sheet, however, we read that in this case a longer delivery time is required and is in fact guaranteed by Thursday.

