Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony’s nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year’s is a clear nod to its cameras, as well as the benefits of its flagship. Something that we really wanted to check in the review of the Sony Xperia 1 II, with that name that bears latent “mark II” and some apps for photo and video that emulate the use of their cameras.

It is a mobile that, as we have already seen in its presentation, maintains the commitment to this rectangular shape in order that the interface can contain two complete squares in the split-screen configuration. A 4K panel, meeting its own standards for its flagship and boasting of the Zeiss firm in their optics. Let’s see how the experience with him turns out.

Sony Xperia 1 II datasheet

SONY XPERIA 1 II DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 166 x 72 x 7.9, 181 grams SCREEN 6.5-inch OLED

21: 9 4K Resolution PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 RAM 8 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 256 GB REAR CAMERAS 12MP f / 2.2 wide angle, 16mm

Main 12 MP f / 1.7, 24mm

12 MP f / 2.4 telephoto, 70mm

ToF sensor FRONT CAMERA 8 MP BATTERY 4,000 mAh OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 CONNECTIVITY Determined OTHERS IP65 / 68, 360 Reality Audio stereo sound, 3.5mm jack, stereo speakers PRICE 1,119 euros

Design: undoubtedly an Xperia (for good and not so good)

Although their phones are unique, the card that Sony plays with the design is one that we see in other brands such as Apple: that of “not renew or die”. The manufacturer remains firm in a characteristic format and designs, renewing it just according to the fashions and that is drawn in a few lines rectangular and elongated that this Sony Xperia 1 II has printed on its genetic code.

The Xperia 1 II is slim but almost completely neglects curvatures, both on the screen and on the back. Even on the edges, which we usually see drawing 180-degree curves in cases as exaggerated as the Motorola Edge or the LG Velvet 5G, here they are flat and at right angles with respect to the screen and the rear, with the exception of the corners (which are curved on the transverse axis).

The finish reflective It extends throughout the back and edges, although we see different materials. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for the screen and the rear with aluminum for the frames, all with a similar touch and with the rear as a cover between that aluminum chassis.

Some aesthetic aspects stand out, some impacting on the handling: the volume buttons make up a very discreet bar, standing out just enough for us to detect them blindly and staying above the fingerprint reader (also power button). The sensor continues to have the elongated shape that we have seen in other Xperia previously, although somewhat more inserted in the edge, so that the finger gets to “get” in some way on the edge when resting on the button.

Something that already caught our attention in our analysis in the first video contact (we show you below) is yes, there is still dedicated button to the camera. When we talk about camera apps we will see that it plays an important role there (thanks or because of the software), but for now we can say that it serves to open the camera series app by pressing and holding. Although it is not a completely positive feeling to give the impression that it is loose, something that does not happen with volume.

More aspects to highlight in the design are, for example, the main speaker, located at the bottom but not on the edge, but on the screen. It appears as a discrete slit as the upper one, but in this case the window is longer.

Speaking of sound, there is an audio jack at the top and the 3.5 millimetres are just what the side edge plane measures (by any chance? I don’t think so). The USB type C fits freely on the opposite side, fully centred, and for the SIM tray, we see a traditional cover, although added with discretion and that will allow us to change the cards without having a skewer.

So is it comfortable? Good question. The vertical grip is, but this screen ratio makes that the handling is not so much, not even with one-handed mode. The upper part is completely inaccessible unless we use it with one hand only to hold and the other as a pointer, and the corners (although curved) are not comfortable to rest on the palm of the hand.

And then, is it compact? Another good question. By volume, it is second only to the iPhone 11 Pro, talking about the smallest among the most recent rivals, although the LG Velvet follows with a greater diagonal and a greater battery with the same weight. It manages to be therefore of the most compact, although it is also higher than some, such as the Huawei P40 Pro or the iPhone.

Height (mm) Width (mm) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Battery Area (cm2) Volume (cc) Sony Xperia 1 II 165.1 71.1 181.4 6.5 4,000 117.39 89.21 Huawei P40 Pro 158.2 72.6 209 6.58 4,200 114.85 102.79 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 166.9 76 220 6.9 5,000 126.84 111.62 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 162.5 74.8 208 6.67 4,500 121.55 109.39 LG Velvet 5G 167.08 74 180 6.8 4,300 123.58 97.0103 Motorola Edge 161.4 71.1 188 6.7 4,500 114.75 106.60 Black Shark 3 Pro 177.79 83.29 253 7.1 5,000 148.11 149.59 Nubia Red Magic 5G 168.6 78 218 6.65 4,500 131.51 128.88 OnePlus 8 Pro 165.3 74.35 199 6.78 4,510 122.9 104.47 iPhone 11 Pro 144 71.4 188 5.8 3,179 102.82 83.28

You can’t strictly speak of a light mobile, but it is somewhat of a break from heavier ones

In the end, it is appreciated that it does not reach 200 grams, since although it is not possible to strictly speak of a light mobile, it is, in a way, a break compared to other heavier ones. That without losing robustness in construction, enjoying good finishes and without slipping, being somewhat suffered from dirt (the trace of the hands remains but in a rather disguised way).

Before moving on to the screen we can talk precisely about the design of the front. Sony set trends aside like holes in the screen, retractable cameras or something already popular like the notch to opt for conventional and symmetrical frames on both sides. The front camera is thus hidden with an upper frame equal to the chin, without this meaning that the front is not well used, quite the contrary.

By the way, speaking of maintaining traditional characteristics, at the top we find a discreet Notifications LED. Although of course, we can only activate or deactivate it, nor an option to configure it.

Display: keeping the bar in resolution, no add-ons are needed

In that conventional front is an OLED screen with a resolution of 1,644 x 3,840 pixels, leaving a density of approximately 643 pixels per inch. A fairly high number, superior to the rest of the competition and only below the Sony Xperia XZ Premium (with less diagonal), so it is plenty of density and is a blow on the table to that increasing number of high ranges that limp in resolution to be FullHD + (like many mid-range).

It does not win in front use to those who do opt for those solutions that we mentioned before, but it remains in 84% (according to GSM Arena) that beyond the number it is not bad at achieving the feeling of “all-screen” With enough discretion and without disturbing the frames as it could happen with the iPhone SE (2020). Contemporary no, effective yes.

So is a game (‘Call of Duty’) in full screen. So is a game (‘Call of Duty’) in full screen.

Speaking of the panel, the sharpness is more than enough as one might think from the numerical data. We can adjust the white balance quite closely to our preferences thanks to the section on the subject in the screen settings, being able to preset it or adjust it in temperature or by the colour components (red, green and blue).

Although what stands out is the section on diagram quality adjustments according to the manufacturer).

According to what we have been testing, we have had a better experience leaving the white balance around the D65 white point (correcting it slightly) and the creative colour mode, although if we prefer a touch of greater vividness we can opt for the standard and leave the creative automatically for apps that support HDR, such as Netflix. The colors displayed by the panel are natural, no excess saturation in either mode, so there will be enough users to settle for the factory settings.

We haven’t talked about the refresh rate because Sony has decided not to enter the competition at the moment. 60 hertz for this panel, which is not decisive for the experience and not everyone is able to appreciate it, but at the market level, it does not equal the competition and is an extra fluidity that could be interesting.

What we do see among the options, which in a way could approximate the sensation that we would have with a higher refresh rate, is the possibility of activating the motion blur reduction, intended to show one. Speaking of RAM it is less ambitious, with 8 GB of RAM and leaving aside that apparent race to exceed the 12 GB that we have been seeing the last year.

With this hardware, we do not expect performance issues and expectations are met: no task is a problem for the Sony Xperia 1 IINot even the complex video and photo apps or demanding games like ‘Real Racing 3’ or ‘Call of Duty’. We have made a special effort to test the multi-window to tickle one of the functions that the manufacturer stands out most, but we have not noticed anything strange either.

So neither lags, neither jerks nor any other sign that some task is not going to be carried out well, although what we have noticed is evident warming that is not done too much to beg. Especially with video playback, we will notice that the back and edges increase in temperature to the point of having to leave it to rest as a precaution. It does not stop working well, but it is not convenient in the short or long term.

On the left the temperatures at rest, on the right after a while of multimedia playback. On the left the temperatures at rest, on the right after a while of multimedia playback.

We have tested several phones with similar chipset configuration without experiencing this, so it could be related to how heat dissipation was thought, in the design and / or in the materials, but it is certainly something to improve.

We leave you benchmarks usual passed to the Sony Xperia 1II along with those of other phones of similar configuration.

Sony Xperia 1 II Black Shark 3 Pro ONEPLUS 8 PRO SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 ULTRA XIAOMI MI 10 Pro IPHONE 11 PRO PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Exynos 990 Snapdragon 865 Apple A13 Bionic RAM 8 GB 8 GB 12 GB 12 GB 8 GB 4GB ANTUTU 535,791 582,466 570,630 522,873 585,713 409,070 GEEKBENCH 5 (SINGLE / MULTI) 905 / 3,330 906 / 3,316 885 / 3,136 819 / 2,315 892 / 3,224 1,331 / 3,333 3D MARK (SLING SHOT) 7,330 8,726 8,184 – – PCMARK WORK 9,994 9,878 13,414 10,426 8,948 9,929 – 8,885

Software: minimal customization by the manufacturer and for the user

Sony continues to bet on a launcher own that has evolved to add less bloatware and especially fewer customization options than other layers. In this case, we see this software layer on Android 10.

We see that in the pre-load lets us choose whether to install a series of own and third-party apps, so we can start on mobile without that pinch of probable bloatware on our mobile. There will be some apps that are installed like Facebook or News (although we deselect this one), but they can be mostly removed.

This appears to us just before the system starts. This appears to us just before the system starts.

The factory desktop on the Sony Xperia 1 II. The factory desktop on the Sony Xperia 1 II.

The factory apps (deselecting the preload). The factory apps (deselecting the preload).

We see an aesthetic of its own but relatively traditional (talking about the brand) and quite discreet. The menu of settings It also drinks from this simplicity and shows very generic and well-known sections, except for Xperia Assist (which integrates the battery modes that we will see later and direct access to the mobile usage guide).

Is a launcher quite sparse in options compared to another, almost closer to experience with stock Android? We have the digital well-being without additions, the audio and battery settings that we will analyze in its sections and those of the screen, which are the most nourished compared to the “flat” version of Android and other layers.

In that section we can miss options to customize the home screen, having to maintain the distribution of drawer + desktop. What we can do is change the button bar for the gesture navigation.

We have already seen that the software in relation to the user-interface interaction focuses a lot on the split-screen and on the side sensors. In practice they do not represent a decisive change; speaking of the double window it is perhaps somewhat more versatile and visually more attractive (being 1: 1), but the side sensors are forgotten and they almost end up bothering to activate the sidebar by accident.

Something that they also wanted to highlight is the game optimizer. It represents a series of adjustments that allow prioritizing the work of the processor, RAM and graphics for the video game, being able to restrict notifications and optimize the touch area.

It is not that you notice too much in terms of performance because I know the optimization is already correct and you do not need to limit the rest of the tasks for the game to work well, but there are some interesting additions such as load control (which makes the mobile not charge if we play to avoid overheating). Although of course, the button is quite inconspicuous, we can remove it or change it to a bar.

The software works very well and we have not detected any problem, but it is true that with respect to other layers, many customization options are missing compared to other layers. It is the only thing that a user accustomed to other software could perceive with relative ease.

Biometrics

A section that we see abnormally cut the biometrics since the Sony Xperia 1 II does not include facial recognition, nor the simplest. It is a rather notable lack as it is a feature that we see in mobiles of practically any range (and working very well), although perhaps they can add it by the update.

Speaking of the fingerprint reader, the experience has reminded us of the one we had with the Sony Xperia 10 Plus because it has sometimes failed us (and which did not include facial recognition either), although the location is good and usually works well and quickly in the standard grip of the mobile (if we hold it with the left and we have the short index it may fail, supporting less footprint). It is not the good experience we had with the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact, but at least we noticed some improvement.

Cameras: Versatility and “pro” focus point the way

Very Sony and a lot of Sony in the photography of this flagship of the brand, especially in appearance and interface. As we see in other manufacturers such as Apple, the brand (provider of many photographic sensors in the mobile market) does not get on the megapixel train either and is left with a triple rear camera with 12-megapixel sensors, seeking not to increase both the resolution, but the size. This is the camera configuration of the Xperia 1 II:

Main camera with a 12-megapixel Sony EXMOR RS sensor (1 / 1.7 inches and 1.8 µm pixels), with 24 millimetres of equivalent focal length and a lens with f / 1.7 aperture. It has optical stabilization of

Front camera: 8 megapixels (1/4 inch) sensor and lens with f / 2.0 aperture and 84-degree field of view.

Something that stood out at the time is the contribution of Zeiss in the cameras.

Specifically, what this company has done is to provide the coating to the lenses, seeking to minimize reflections and aberrations while increasing the contrast.

Speaking of software, the improvements that stood out the most in the presentation were those concerning focus, thanks to that ToF sensor and the BIONZ X processing engine. This means, according to the brand, that the focus remains in the eyes of animals or people that we are interested in photographing even when it is in motion (something that we also see in the Sony cameras), which also achieve bursts of up to 20 images per second.

Camera app

This section is on this occasion something more interesting because we have two camera apps and one video app which is added to the series. Let’s go by parts.

The standard app (and for all audiences) is quite conservative and still has two global tabs for photo and video. Nothing in night mode and many of the multiple modes that we see in other layers and there is not even direct access to HDR, previously available in pro mode and now only present in the video. In fact, with Pro apps there is no longer such a mode.

What we do see are the accesses to the flash, the ratio, the exposure controls and white balance, the adjustments and the portrait mode (luckily we knew the symbol from previous analyzes). A mode whose results we will see a posteriori, but that is very unclear in its performance and many times we will take the photo without knowing if the bokeh artificial.

Regarding previous versions (and in line with the triple camera), we see that the usual ones are added buttons to change the lens for the wide-angle (0.7x), standard (1x) and telephoto (3x), which allow us to choose as we see fit. Of course, the zoom we do with each one in each case will be digital.

The app Photo Pro It is, directly, to operate a Sony SLR. Manual control of everything, choice of lens, the possibility to choose between HDR or DRO (Dynamic Range Optimizer Sony, using only one for how the transmission of sound is perceived in the mobile’s chassis, perhaps due to its thinness. The Sony Xperia 1 II “trembles” when we pull speakers, which will not be annoying if we do not hold it, although a possible consequence of this is that heating that we have talked about before.

With regard to headphones, the experience is very good. In this case, Dolby Atmos activation is much less noticeable, but the dynamic range is greater and there is more nuance between bass and treble. By the way, the mobile comes a free trial of TIDAL for three months, which is not bad.

Sony Xperia 1 II, Xataka’s opinion

It seems that those of Sony do not want to give up either with this division or with its values: the historical design and software are maintained in this Sony Xperia 1 II and is nourished at the photographic level of the manufacturer’s journey on cameras, pulling friends as reputed as Zeiss’s. Not to achieve excellence, there is some way to go but to improve some aspects with respect to the previous one.

In general it is a fairly complete mobile that works very well. Not for all audiences for various aspects: price, photography and ratio, for good and not so much.

Beyond the starting price, similar to that of the “super” high-end mobiles of the competition, they wanted to shield the mobile from tools for the user who does not take photos or record casual videos, but who stops to get the shot What does he want. 21: 9 may not appeal to everyone either, with so much content in 16: 9.

It is curious about the path that the Japanese take with their mobiles, although what they surely fulfil is keep your own identity.