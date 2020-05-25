Sony Xperia 1 II in stores in July: it will cost as much as iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy S20

After the presentation of the Xperia 1 II last February, held in reduced ranks due to the Coronavirus that led to the cancellation of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Sony has completed the smartphone puzzle revealing the last detail that was missing from the appeal: the price.

The Japanese company in fact today announced that the device will be available in stores in July at a price of $ 1,199 for the 256GB variant, obviously expandable via microSD. To make a comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro Max with the same memory has a list price of 1,249 Dollars, while for the Galaxy S20 Ultra it starts from 1,300 Dollars for the basic configuration.

The price is therefore a true top of the range, and clearly it will be necessary to see how it will be converted in non-US markets. The information in fact comes from an American retailer who added the device to its catalog only to quickly remove it, but this did not prevent various users from making screenshots like the one we offer below.

On a technical level the Sony Xperia 1 II includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, with 5G support, a triple rear 12 megapixel camera, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory, while the screen is 6.7 inches.

We await news about the arrival in Italy.