Sony: up to 800 Euros refund on cameras, camcorders and lenses

New cashback promotion launched by Sony and compatible on cameras, camcorders, optics and photographic accessories. The Japanese giant allows a refund of up to 800 Euros on the purchase of one of the products in question.

The offer is valid only on the selected products, indicated on the dedicated page, for purchases made until 31 July 2020, while refund requests must be entered by August 31, 2020 following the instructions displayed after pressing the “request a refund of the discount“.

At the time of the request it is necessary to indicate the model of the product or the package, the serial number, the date of purchase and the shop. The name of the bank, the IBAN and SWIFT code linked to the bank account on which Sony will credit the refund. In case of incomplete data, the buyer will be informed by email or phone and will be granted a term of no more than fourteen days to resolve any anomalies and present the correct documentation.

The complete list of compatible products is available at this address, in the table which also indicates the value in euros of the refund. In terms and conditions we read that “Purchases made online are excluded from the Promotion (and therefore requests for reimbursement of the discount relating to such online purchases cannot be accepted) with the exception of purchases made through the website of one of the Resellers present in the table above“.