Sony: the new Full HD LED 4K HDR XH90 TVs in June

A few weeks after the publication of the European prices of Sony’s XH90 TVs, the Japanese giant has announced that the new series of televisions will be available in Italian stores in June.

THE TVs will be available in 85, 75, 65 and 55 inch variants, and will be united by the 4K HDR X1 processor, able to offer a better reproduction of depth and texture and a more natural color rendering, thanks to the HDR Object-Based remastering technology. Also present is the Full Array backlighting system with zone dimming with X-Tended Dynamic Range.

On the 65, 75 and 85 inch models there will be the Acoustic Multi-Audio system with X-Balanced Speaker, while on all four variants users will find the X-Balance Speaker. The four TVs are obviously compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and integrate perfectly with smart speakers including Google Home and those compatible with Amazon Alexa. Also guaranteed immediate connectivity with most devices, including Apple ones thanks to AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Also present the Netflix Calibrated Mode which makes the viewing experience on Netflix even more engaging thanks to the high cinematic fidelity.

