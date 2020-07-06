Sony plans to sell something else with its sensors: subscription services like the one that has given such a good result to PlayStation

PlayStation Plus, the subscription service associated with the Sony video game platform, currently has more than 40 million subscribers. There is no doubt that this figure represents a very important source of income for this company. In fact, Hideki Somemiya, one of the managers of the Sony subsidiary that is responsible for the design and manufacture of its sensors, that they plan to take this model to further boost their sensor business.

Currently, Sony is one of the most important manufacturers of this type of semiconductor in the world. In fact, it sells its sensors. However, this success also carries a vulnerability: Sony is conditioned by the renewal cycle of smartphones imposed by its customers and has an evident dependence on brands with which it also competes in other markets, such as Apple or Huawei.

This is Sony’s plan: to move the PlayStation model to its sensors.

It is not easy to guess what scope this Sony manoeuvre will have beyond the smartphone market, where its sensors have such a strong presence, but we have some very interesting clues. Somemiya has confessed that they have their eyes on various emerging sectors that have very large growth potential, such as the autonomous car, merchandise management in department stores or factory automation, among other options. And yes, it fits because in those industries it is necessary to use cameras to record or supervise the operations that their operation requires.

The announcement just released by the sensor subsidiary of, has a wide range of applications. And this time the central axis of its strategy are subscription services. We will follow them closely to identify the impact that this business model can have on end-users.