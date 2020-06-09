MobileAndroidTech News
Sony: no more wireless headphones for those who pre-order the new Xperia 1 II

By Brian Adam
Sony: no more wireless headphones for those who pre-order the new Xperia 1 II

A few weeks ago, Sony officially opened the pre-orders for the long-awaited new top-of-the-range smartphone, the Xperia 1 II, inserting a special tribute to all those who had placed the order. Indeed, the Japanese house had provided the WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones with a value of about 280 euros as a bundled gift.

In the last few days, the company has begun to receive pre-orders also in Europe, including Italy, confirming the bundle with headphones for all those who had decided to book it by June 22nd. Judging by the latest information, however, everyone who is intending to buy a Sony Xperia 1 II to receive headphones as a gift should hurry, as Sony, oddly enough, has not foreseen a possible increase in demand and the headphones are starting to end quickly.

As evidence of this, many European stores, including the Italian one, confirmed yesterday that the headphones were already out of stock and this forced the company and its partners to quickly change the solution offered during the pre-order phase. Too bad that the new one is not as attractive as the previous one, considering that currently, with the purchase of the smartphone, a Style Cover Folio is offered as a gift, worth around 60 euros, a much lower value compared to Bluetooth headphones.

Sony could have thought of lowering the sale price to make up for the discrepancy between the two proposals but this did not happen and 1,199 euros are still needed to take home the new Xperia 1 II.

There may always be something unexpected in the launch phase, but given the long wait from the official presentation and the time available, we are sure that many users will not look at this choice at all. Sony could, therefore, have handled the matter better especially in light of the financial results of the mobile division recorded in the first quarter of the year.

