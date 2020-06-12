Sony finally unveils the design of its new PlayStation 5, and there are surprises

It is the generation that has been presented with less time in recent decades since, with its sights set on going on sale at Christmas, just six months earlier we did not know what shape it would take. But in a direct broadcast last night around the world by Sony, the Japanese have finally revealed some unknowns. The main one, what would be its design.

The two PS5 models that will go on sale.

And we already have it here, with some important surprises because It will be the first time that the Japanese put two models on sale at the same time. A normal PS5, with a Blu-ray reader for physical games, and another that will be limited to allowing us to enjoy titles downloaded from the PlayStation Store. This is the so-called PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Hardware and peripherals

Although its hardware specs were already unveiled a few months ago, as well as a recent demo on how Unreal Engine 5 will work with the new console, all attention was focused on what many thought it would be an event to get to know the great launch games. And although there were surprises, the most anticipated ones do not seem that they will arrive this year. This is the case of Gran Turismo 7, or the Resident Evil VIII Village, or the new Horizon Forbiden West, continuation of the extraordinary Zero Dawn.

PS5 in a horizontal position.

But games aside, it is curious that Sony has moved away from the dark consoles since none of the previous ones played with a white tone. Only the first PlayStation with its characteristic gray approached him. And some PSP, PSP Go and PS Vita but never launch. It seems that the Japanese want to make it clear that this is a new beginning for their video game division and the revolution begins with the Dual Sense, which retires the already legendary DualShock that we had been enjoying with a similar design since PSX.

The machine will allow us to place it both vertically and horizontally And, to the HDMI, current and network connections (we will see if there is an optical output), we will have to add a USB-C and another USB-A on the front. Remember that the console will integrate an AMD CPU based on Zen 2 architecture with eight cores that work at 3.5GHz, 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a GPU capable of moving 10.28 TFLOPs.

PS5 and full range of accessories.

In addition to that new command, new matching headphones will also arrive, remote control for the reproduction of multimedia content, a new PS Camera and an interesting official charger for two Dual Sense that will avoid having to be pulling cables from the console to charge them daily. Of course, what Sony kept, because at that point it is in a silent Cold War with Microsoft, is the price. Will the digital PS5 be cheaper? Maybe 499 euros compared to 599 of which allows you to read Blu-ray discs? We will see. That is the next unknown to clear.

